How many episodes will air on The Big Brunch season 1 premiere day? Release date, air time and more explored

The Big Brunch, HBO Max's newest culinary show, aims to add a positive twist to televised cooking competitions.

Hosted by Dan Levy from Schitt’s Creek, the show will feature ten chefs who will set out to impress viewers with their delicious dishes and their heartwarming stories. Each of the contestants on the show have been picked not just because of their culinary skills but also because of how they have chosen to represent their communities in their personal lives.

The Big Brunch will premiere with the first three episodes of the series on November 10 at 3:01 am ET, only on HBO Max.

The show’s press release states that the eight-episode series "celebrates inspiring and undiscovered culinary voices from every corner of the country." It further adds that the competition will give ten chefs an opportunity to "share their stories and business dreams while vying for a life altering $300,000 cash prize."

It continues:

"With Levy acting as host and judge alongside fellow culinary experts chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara, THE BIG BRUNCH serves up the next generation of success stories in American cuisine."

The Big Brunch: A cooking competition focused on bringing contestants together

audra @wearetheschitt dan levy and the big brunch just one more day !! dan levy and the big brunch just one more day !! https://t.co/sfvMuoAqmU

The Big Brunch centers not only around food, but also attempts to tap into the overall spirit of Sunday brunches, which brings people together and helps them connect. Despite the competition setup, the show focuses on uniting chefs instead of pitting them against each other.

The first episode is titled Today’s Brunch Special is You. This is followed by The Day After Brunch, and Farm to Table Brunch. Each of these episodes will see the contestant coming together as they aim to win the grand prize.

The HBO Max original series has a total of eight episodes this season, which will air in three batches, starting November 10. The Big Brunch will premiere with the first three episodes, followed by three more on November 17. The series will conclude with two final episodes on November 24.

Contestants of The Big Brunch (Image via HBO Max/@Jeremy Kohm)

The 10 chefs set to compete in the show are Danielle Sepsy, J Chong, Kelly Jones, Kip Poole, Mason Zeglen, Antwon Brinson, Nadege Fleurimond, Roman Wilcox, Catie Randazzo, and Daniel Harthausen.

Dan Levy's upcoming cooking show "celebrates who people are"

In an interview with ET Online, Dan Levy spoke about how the show left him "feeling food at the end of each day," which is why he wanted to add it to the world of culinary television. Speaking of the contestants and their diverse backgrounds, Levy said:

"The most incredible thing about this show is that it celebrates who people are. We have chefs from all across the country who are showing and cooking everything from Cantonese to Korean to Ethiopian to Haitian to American baking and everything in between."

Lee✌🏼💗💜💙 (she/her/any) @LeonieWoolf

——

"Calculating how many mimosas I could order with that prize money! The Big Brunch premieres tomorrow, only on HBO Max"



HBO Max Made

#TheBigBrunch #DanLevy #SohlaElWaylly #WillGuidara #HBOMax #NotARealProductionCompany SO EXCITED FOR TOMORROW!!!——"Calculating how many mimosas I could order with that prize money! The Big Brunch premieres tomorrow, only on HBO Max"HBO Max Made SO EXCITED FOR TOMORROW!!! ——"Calculating how many mimosas I could order with that prize money! The Big Brunch premieres tomorrow, only on HBO Max"📹 HBO Max Made #TheBigBrunch #DanLevy #SohlaElWaylly #WillGuidara #HBOMax #NotARealProductionCompany https://t.co/laNnM4aSaw

Levy also spoke to PEOPLE magazine and said that while he was initially hesitant about the show and being in "an unscripted space," the cast members "restored" his faith in people. He added:

"There was this point where I questioned, ‘Well is this the right decision? Am I doing the right thing?’ Because this silly industry has a way of making you question your instincts."

He then stated that watching The Big Brunch contestants support and help each other caught him off guard and was also unexpected for the cast itself.

Tune in to HBO Max to for the first three episodes of The Big Brunch, premiering November 10.

Poll : 0 votes