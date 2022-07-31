How many HGTV shows has Alison Victoria done? Career explored ahead of her new show Flip to a Million

HGTV's Flip to a Million is all set to premiere in less than a week. The series will be hosted by none other than famed interior designer Alison Victoria. After hosting various shows on HGTV, Victoria is making a return with the forthcoming series.

Flip to a Million is a new limited series that will run for six weeks on HGTV. It revolves around two couples who are given $1000 as a starting capital. They will have to strategize using the given money, flip a house, and turn it into a million dollar deal.

Each couple has a proven track record when it comes to flipping houses. They also have only six months to turn their house into a million dollar profit in Dallas' real estate market.

As mentioned, Alison will be the host and narrator of the series. This will not be her first feat with the network. With little to no time left for Flip to a Million to premiere, here's all you need to know about the famed interior designer's career.

Alison Victoria from Flip to a Million was the first female host in the well-known Crashers franchise

The Flip to a Million host is well-known for her glamorous creations when it comes to modern interiors. She has a list of clientele that includes high-end boutiques, private residences, and resorts.

According to her HGTV bio, Alison previously renovated properties in Chicago, which was also her hometown. The series was named Windy City Rehab. She also previously starred in DIY Network's Kitchen Crashers and was the first female host for the Crashers franchise.

That's not all, the Flip to a Million host has also appeared in various other series that include Design at Your Door, Battle on the Beach, Rock the Block, and Ty Breaker. She was also a part of the HGTV specials HGTV Dream Home and White House Christmas. She also had another HGTV show titled Flipping Across America.

Alison has a net worth of around $3 million

Alison rose to fame after she hosted the popular series titled Kitchen Crashers from 2011 to 2016. She also made an appearance on Hotel Impossible and DIY Insider. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the interior designer has a net worth of around $3 million.

In 2019, she served as an executive producer for Windy City Rehab. Most recently, in 2020, she was sued for fraud after facing controversy with Windy City Rehab. Before Flip to a Million could launch Alison Victoria Interiors, she worked at Christopher Homes in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Way back in 1999, Alison moved from her hometown of Chicago to Las Vegas where she attended the University of Nevada. Soon after graduating, she started to work at Christopher Homes. She was the youngest designer there. During her time there she curated modern interior designs for well-known and semi-custom residences.

According to House Beautiful, two years after she worked with Christopher Homes, she started Alison Victoria Interiors, and her journey began from there. Her consulting firm has two locations so far. One is in Las Vegas, the other one is in her hometown of Chicago.

Flip to a Million will premiere on August 1 only on HGTV. Readers can check local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far