How many Ice Age movies are there and how to watch them in the correct order?

Ice Age is a massively beloved franchise with five sequels, as well as a TV show that focuses on the character Scrat and his adventures. The movie has a diverse cast of comedic geniuses including Jack Black, John Leguizamo, Chris Wedge, Ray Romano, and Denis Leary. All of them are adept at humorous roles and bring the characters to life on screen.

The adventurous nature of the films, balanced by lighthearted humor, is what keeps the audience coming back to the franchise time and again. Regardless of age, the movies in the franchise remain enjoyable for all viewers.

Unlike other franchises, it is relatively easy to keep track of Ice Age movies and watch them in chronological order. However, with so many sequels and spin-offs, it does not hurt to have a guide handy. In light of the original production house, Blue Sky Studios closing down after its acquisition by Disney, here's more about the much-loved franchise.

There are six Ice Age movies in total

There are six Ice Age movies in total, with a spin-off TV show that focuses on Scrat. In each movie, the herd gets bigger as the main characters meet new friends on their adventures.

There are also a few animated Ice Age short films that have been released over the years. However, this article will only focus on the movies that make up a major part of the franchise.

Ice Age movies in the correct chronological order

1) Ice Age (March 15, 2002)

Ice Age is the first film in the franchise, and it became one of the most successful movies by Blue Sky Studios. The movie is set at a time when the Earth was rapidly getting close to the Ice Age. However, when Manny the mammoth, Sid the loquacious sloth, and Diego the saber-toothed tiger find a human baby alone and isolated from his family, they go on an adventure to unite him with his father.

The movie follows the epic and humorous journey of these creatures, with a human baby thrown into the mix. The cast voice includes Ray Romano (Manfred), John Leguizamo(Sid), Chris Wedge (Scrat), and Denis Leary (Diego).

The movie managed to make about $176 million at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo. It also got nominated for the prestigious 75th Academy Awards, which attests to its brilliance.

2) Ice Age: The Meltdown (March 31, 2006)

The movie follows Sid, Manny, and Diego through their journeys and adventures. Fans were excited about the release of the film, as it came almost four years after the first movie.

The plot follows the group as they become best friends. However, the ice wall they thought they were living under turned out to be a dam that is holding back an immense amount of water. Manny has an existential crisis as he learns he will soon be the only mammoth left. However, a new member joins them: Ellie - a female mammoth who thinks she is a possum. Meanwhile, they have to prepare for survival when the dam breaks.

The cast boasts Ray Romano (Manfred), Chris Wedge (Scrat), John Leguizamo (Sid), Denis Leary(Diego), Seann William Scott (Crash), and Queen Latifah (Ellie). According to Box Office Mojo, it grossed about $195 million and was a huge commercial success.

3) Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (July 1, 2009)

This movie came nearly three years after the last Ice Age film.

The plot begins where its predecessor left off and introduces a character, a one-eyed deranged weasel Buck. With Manny and Ellie getting together and expecting their first child, Sid fears being left behind. So, in an attempt to replicate Manny’s family, he steals dinosaur eggs. Buck and Manny then embark on a quest to save Sid from harm’s way from the dinosaurs.

The cast includes Ray Romano (Manfred), Chris Wedge (Scrat), John Leguizamo (Sid), Denis Leary (Diego), Simon Pegg (Buck), and Queen Latifah (Ellie).

The movie proved to be a huge success, collecting $196 million at the box office. However, the film received reviews, as it had too many subplots that were distracting from the main story. However, the audience received it with open arms.

It is also the highest-grossing Ice Age movie so far.

4) Ice Age: Continental Drift (July 13, 2012)

The events of the film take place after a 16-year gap from where the third movie left off. The daughter of Ellie and Mannie has now grown up, and Manny is far too protective of her due to the events of the last movie.

Scrat’s attempt to bury his acorn leads to a disaster as it breaks the ice. While trying to survive, they get captured by a group of pirates. They must now survive and try to find freedom by any means.

The film introduces new characters including Manny and Ellie’s daughter and Sid’s grandmother. The star-studded cast includes Ray Romano (Manfred), John Leguizamo (Sid), Denis Leary (Diego), Nicki Minaj (Steffie), Keke Palmer (Peaches), and Drake (Ethan).

This movie became a massive hit at the box office and minted $161 million.

5) Ice Age: Collision Course (July 22, 2016)

This movie witnesses another love story as it features the wedding of Manny’s daughter Peaches and a Mammoth named Julian. The movie branches out of Earth and ambitiously moves towards the possibilities of outer space.

Scrat’s adventures come at the price of Earth’s inhabitants being in danger. His obsession with acorns results in him being thrown into the stratosphere. The film is all about how the gang unites to save the day.

Even with a cast comprising Ray Romano (Manfred), Simon Pegg (Buck), John Leguizamo (Sid), Denis Leary (Diego), Chris Wedge (Scrat), and Queen Latifah (Ellie), the movie garnered negative reviews. With yet another complex storyline that is a direct result of a far-fetched ambition, this movie can be classified as one of the weakest ones, with 18%/39% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie grossed $64 million at the box office, according to sources from Box Office Mojo.

6) The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild (January 28, 2022)

This film is not a continuation of the main story but rather a spin-off. The plot is mostly centered around Buck and the two opossum brothers-Crash and Eddie. They teamed up to save the Lost World from being overtaken by dinosaurs - mainly a Protoceratops named Orson.

The movie was not made by Blue Sky Productions, as it was acquired by Disney. The film received a lot of bad reviews - the kryptonite of the movie being the lack of focus on the main plotline and characters. It was the first movie in the franchise that was not released in theaters due to the pandemic and aired on Disney Plus.

The cast of the film includes Simon Pegg (Buck), Ray Romano (Manfred), Simon Pegg (Buck), John Leguizamo (Sid), Denis Leary (Diego), and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Orson).

Most of these movies have been enjoyed by audiences of various age demographics. Apart from the last few, the franchise has been fairly successful commercially. Rumors of Ice Age 7 being underway are currently doing the rounds online. The audience hopes that the franchise will continue successfully and await an official announcement.

Poll : 0 votes