How many kids does Bobbi Althoff have? Drake hookup rumor explored as podcaster's husband files for divorce

TikToker Bobbi Althoff and husband Cory Althoff are going their separate ways. Cory filed for divorce on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, citing irreconcilable differences as grounds for the same. The move comes months after the 26-year-old podcaster shut down rumors she hooked up with rapper Drake.

As per court documents, Cory listed their date of separation as July 4, 2023, the same month Drake appeared on Bobbi's Apple podcast, The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff. Additionally, Cory is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters, Isla (1) and Luca (3).

Expand Tweet

The couple tied the knot in January 2020.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Cory is the Senior Vice President of software development at CompTIA. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Bobbi explained she prefers keeping her relationship with Cory private.

Bobbi Althoff deleted Drake's interview from her YouTube channel as rumors of the two hooking up went viral

Bobbi Althoff became a social media influencer in 2021, sharing videos on TikTok, focusing her posts on her life as a young mother. She shot to fame in April 2023 when she started her podcast, interviewing celebrities with her trademark deadpan humor asking them uncomfortable questions. Guests like Mark Cuban and Lil Yachty have appeared on her channel.

In July 2023, Drake made a guest appearance on Bobbi's channel which went viral. The two began a friendship on Instagram when the rapper liked one of her videos and followed her, prompting the podcaster to ask him for an interview.

The duo were seen sitting on a bed under covers, discussing various topics, including the rapper's marriage plans.

At the time Drake called marriage a "thing of ancient times," and added:

"I don’t know, I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for... Just consistency. I think my life, my work is my priority. I don’t wanna get married ’cause like, I just don’t wanna disappoint someone."

While Bobbi appeared deadpan and did not seem excited during the episode the two poked fun at each other and Drake seemed to have a good time. However, by August 2023, the interview, which boasted over 10 million views on YouTube, was taken down on most platforms. Eagle-eyed fans at the time discovered the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram.

This sparked rumors that the two were involved in a romantic fling which led to a feud. While she never commented on the reason for taking down the videos, Bobbi Althoff was quick to set the record straight in a screenshot she shared of her DM with Dave Portnoy on her Instagram story.

Expand Tweet

The Barstool Sports' founder wrote, "My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying that is not true." To which Bobbi had replied:

"I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you're right that is not true."

Fans even speculated that Drake was not happy with The podcaster's appearance on Portnoy's podcast BFF on August 10, 2023, where she made remarks about Lil Yachty, a good friend and collaborator of Drake's.

Ghost stories in outer space? More details HERE.