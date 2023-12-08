“They wouldn’t work for you”: Dave Portnoy gets roasted online after claiming he won’t hire from Harvard, MIT & Penn

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, Dave Portnoy claimed that he wouldn't hire applicants from Harvard, MIT, and Penn for Barstool Sports. The claim made American businessman and social media personality, who owns the digital media brand, saw netizens making fun of him and roasting him online.

Portnoy's claim comes after the presidents of all three schools gave congressional testimony citing free speech amid alleged antisemitic demonstrations on their campuses, as per The New York Post. The businessman said on Instagram that he won't hire students from any of the three schools until their presidents "step down."

"At this rate, we’re 1 step away from the Ivy Leagues offering courses on how 9/11 was actually the Jews fault. Not that this will make a huge difference but moving forward I will not hire any student who graduates from any of these schools until these Deans step down," Portnoy wrote.

It is worth noting that he referred to the University Presidents as "Deans." As mentioned earlier, after Dave Portnoy said that he would blacklist candidates from the three prestigious colleges, netizens began trolling him. While many said that it was his loss, others said the Ivy League graduates wouldn't apply to his company anyway.

Dave Portnoy says Barstool Sports won't hire anyone from MIT, Penn, or Harvard

Businessman Dave Portnoy has a net worth of about $100 million. He is a prominent American sports media personality and internet entrepreneur who made most of his money from his venture, Barstool Sports. The American blog website and digital media company has offices in New York City and publishes content about sports journalism and pop culture.

Dave Portnoy took to Instagram on Wednesday to give his opinion on Monday's congressional testimony by Harvard's Dr. Claudine Gay, Penn's Liz Magill, and MIT's Sally Kornbluth. The University Presidents vowed to protect free speech when asked about rising antisemitism on campuses by the Republican committee members, as per Fox News.

Dave responded with a clip of the meeting and in the caption of his post, he wrote:

“The Deans of 3 supposedly prestigious Universities in the United States somehow refusing to condemn students calling for the Genocide of Jews on campus. AKA – the murder of all Jews. Newsflash that is calling for the murder of myself, my parents and my entire family. And these ‘leaders’ refuse to condemn this as hate speech on their campuses?"

The Hamas-Israel conflict started on October 7, 2023, and multiple rallies and protests were held across the US for a ceasefire in Gaza and against the rising anti-Semitism in the last two months.

“This isn’t debating whether there should be a cease fire or discussing the future of Israel and Palestine in the Middle East. This is calling for the MURDER OF ALL JEWS everywhere and these absolute coward school administrators refuse to condemn it,” Portnoy wrote in his post.

Dave Portnoy's condemning the Presidents of Harvard, Penn, and MIT has received a lot of backlash online. While some supported the media personality, others stated no Ivy League graduate is "rushing to work" for Dave Portnoy's company.

It is worth noting that Dave Portnoy's Barstool Sports has hired two former Harvard athletes. According to The New York Post, these are the former hockey player Sam Bozonian and former lacrosse player Francis Ellis.

Harvard's Dr. Claudine Gay and the leadership at the school have received a lot of backlash after Dr. Gay's comments before Congress. As per Fox News, they have been forced to defend themselves in public after Dr. Gay's alleged support of antisemitism.

She clarified with a statement on Harvard's X account, denying any violence against the Jewish community. She called the "calls for violence and genocide against the Jewish community, religious group, or ethnic group" vile as she noted that they have "no place at Harvard.

"There are some who have confused a right to free expression with the idea that Harvard will condone calls for violence against Jewish students. Let me be clear: Calls for violence or genocide against the Jewish community, or any religious or ethnic group are vile, they have no place at Harvard, and those who threaten our Jewish students will be held to account," Dr. Gay stated.

Several donors and business owners have pulled their support to the Universities after the Congress speech. They have also called for the resignation of Dr. Gay, Liz Magill, and Sally Kornbluth, according to The New York Post. However, at the time of writing this article, none of them stepped down from their positions.