How old is Silvana Mojica? Dave Portnoy age difference explored as former's alleged breakup post leaves fans concerned

Barstool Sports’ owner, Dave Portnoy, 46, seemingly broke up with his girlfriend Silvana Mojica, 28. She posted a cryptic TikTok video on Wednesday where she was seen crying while sitting on the floor as the video was captioned:

“Image u buy these for someone and then get broken up with”

Silvana turned the camera around to show several note cards with cute messages written on them alongside some sketches. The video had “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman playing in the background. Some of the messages on the note cards read:

“Angels couldn’t be everywhere, so they sent me you./ I have little hearts in my eyes for you!/ Hugs & Kisses/ Smooooches! Love ya!”

Silvana Mojica in the cryptic breakup post. (Image via TikTok/@Silvs)

Although the Colombian model did not say anything about who those cards were for, the messages on them were sort of a giveaway that those were likely for someone she loves. In this case, that someone was Dave, as netizens assumed.

Dave Portnoy and Silvana Mojica have an age gap of 18 years

Dave Portnoy was first linked to Silvana Mojica back in March 2021, when they were spotted dancing and canoodling at a club in Miami. It was reported that Silvana posted a picture of the businessman on her Instagram story around the same time.

Through an Instagram post in July 2021, Silvana confirmed her romance with Dave, with whom she has an 18-year age gap. She shared two photos of them being evidently cozy and affectionate. She wrote in the caption:

“bffz (true story: when Dave first asked me to hang out I told him yeah but srry I’m busy for the next month and he said silvana.. I’m busy but nobody is that busy.. lmao here we are)”

However, after Silvana’s latest TikTok video, her fans quickly checked her Instagram feed to find some hints about the suspected breakup. The model did not seem to delete any of her posts with Dave Portnoy as of yet, and their last post together was from a red carpet on October 22.

One Reddit user r/NYCinfluencersnark reposted Silavan Mojica's TikTok video and asked whether she and Dave Portnoy really called it quits. People took to the comments to berate the 46-year-old and wrote that Silvana was better off without him as she was too good for Dave anyway.

Some even mentioned their age gap and said that Silvana seemed like someone who wanted to settle down while Dave did not seem to want the same thing.

Netizens react to the news of Dave and Silvana's possible breakup. (Image via Reddit/@r/NYCinfluencersnark)

Dave Portnoy has not yet made any comments regarding the breakup speculations or Silvana's TikTok post. He was previously married to Renee Satherthwaite from 2009 to 2017.