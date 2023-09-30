How much is Dave Portnoy worth? Barstools founder buys most expensive Nantucket house for record $42 million

Businessman Dave Portnoy has recently purchased a huge mansion for $42 million. Business Insider states that the property is located in Monomoy and Dave has reportedly spent around $2 million for the furniture and other things that were included with the house.

The previous record is of $38.1 million after a waterfront compound on Nantucket was sold. The New York Times stated that the property was listed for $56 million, which was owned by venture capitalist Evan Jones and his wife Cindy Jones, who purchased it for $16 million in 2006.

The property is spread over around 1.2 acres of land and residents can enjoy a sunset view over the Nantucket Harbor from its a pool or one of the four bedrooms.

The Wall Street Journal states that the sellers established a new compound after demolishing two other houses. Separate guest quarters are also included in the compounds and there are foldaway glass doors leading to the harbor. The guesthouse and the studio can be accessed with the help of an underground tunnel.

Portnoy's representative Peter Engen refused to reveal anything else about the transaction. Sources for the Wall Street Journal said that the sellers were reportedly a group of trusts – the MAK Daddy Trust and MAK Shack Trust.

Dave Portnoy has earned a lot of wealth from his career as a businessman

Dave Portnoy is the owner of Barstool Sports, a blog website and digital media company founded in 2004. CelebrityNetWorth states that Portnoy's net worth is estimated to be $150 million. He has pursued a successful career as a businessman over the years.

Portnoy has a 60% stake in The Chernin Group and has full control over the company's assets like podcasts, alcohol brands, TV shows, and more. He also donated around $500,000 to the Barstool Fund during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has purchased various properties over the years, including a Nantucket house for $2 million among other houses that are in Miami, Hamptons, and Saratoga Springs. CelebrityNetWorth states that the prices of these properties go up to $14 million.

The Wall Street Journal says that Dave Portnoy sold his company to Penn Entertainment for around $550 million. He later launched a show called One Bite Pizza Reviews, which emphasizes pizza reviews from different restaurants.

Dave Portnoy has also been involved in some controversies over the years. Business Insider revealed that charges of s*xual misconduct were imposed on him and he later sued Business Insider, accusing them of defamation.

The lawsuit was dismissed in November last year. He also filed an appeal, but it was rejected in February this year.

According to The New York Times, Portnoy filed for bankruptcy protection in 2004. The outlet states that he had a debt of $59,000 to credit card companies. He also suffered losses worth $30,000 in gambling in a year. He was married to Renee Satherthwaite between 2009 and 2017.