“What a ride that was”: Dave Portnoy and Dragon Pizza owner’s heated exchange erupts hilarious memes online

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, recently had a heated one-on-one with a pizza shop owner. On September 1, 2023, Portney posted a video of a pizza review on X, formerly known as Twitter, for Dragon Pizza, calling it "the worst pizza place in America."

Portnoy's pizza review show, One Bite with Davey Pageviews, is very popular in America, and the video soon went viral. In the clip, Dave and the unnamed Dragon Place owner are seen shouting profanities at each other outside the shop in Somerville, Massachusetts.

A fan commenting about the chaotic interaction between Portnoy and the pizza shop owner. (Image via Twitter/@A38YearOldDad)

The owner was furious at Portnoy for judging the overall business over "one bite" of food. Many fans reacted to the heated ordeal by making fun of the Dragon Pizza owner and sharing memes of Dave Portnoy.

What happened between Dave Portnoy and the Dragon Pizza shop owner?

Expand Tweet

Dave Portnoy posted a pizza review of Dragon Pizza on Friday, calling their pizza "a sloppy mess" and giving it a 6.4 out of 10, as per the New York Post. In the video, Portnoy is standing outside the shop with a pizza box in hand and talking to the camera.

The restaurant owner wasn't too pleased about such a negative review and soon got out and confronted the host of One Bite with Davey Pageviews. He accosted Portnoy, saying,

"I don't appreciate what you do, coming in and judging a business in one bite."

The owner then asked him to leave the property, to which Portnoy replied,

"Let me be clear: F*ck you.'"

He continued to hurl many "f*ck you"s at the owner and showed him the middle finger while insisting that it was a public street.

The Dragon pizza owner called him a "f*cking b*tch" before continuing,

"Just go f*ck yourself and the whole f*cking platform you’re on."

The verbal altercation went viral on the internet and has received about 9 million views in just a few hours.

Reactions of Portnoy fans to the altercation

Dave Portnoy fans reacted to the fight between the Dragon Pizza owner and him. Netizens pointed out the owner's mistake in messing with a millionaire with thousands of followers. They were making fun of the situation with hilarious memes and reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Portnoy's post has resulted in the multimillionaire's fandom bombarding the Yelp reviews of Dragon Pizza.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dragon Pizza owner's response and Dave Portnoy's afterthoughts

The restaurant owner also posted about the ordeal with a picture of Portnoy on Instagram. The caption read,

"[email protected]$K you and the Stool you came in on, Dave D*uchebag. Your show sucks. You suck, and you truly are the classless tool I thought you are."

The Barstool owner replied to the owner's attempt to defame him, saying how he kept "telling people about how he dominated me and put me in my place."

He continued,

"Bragging about how he kicked the bad man out of his pizza shop and then proceeded to kick me off his sidewalk. In reality, I never saw him inside the shop and I took my sweet a*s time leaving."

Dave Portnoy made this statement and a lot more about the owner and the left- and right-wing extremes in a blog called "Introducing one of the Worst Humans In the History of World. The Owner of Dragon Pizza in Somerville" on the Barstool website.

Barstool Sports aims to lay off about 25% of its employees because Dave Portnoy said that the company needs to "break-even" after he bought the company back from Penn Entertainment for $1.