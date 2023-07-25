"Best in the nation": Smith County watermelon sends the internet into a frenzy

A video of Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, reviewing a Smith County watermelon is doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, Dave is impressed after seeing the humongous watermelon and reviews the fruit. He talks about the size and taste of this popular fruit from Smith County, giving it his full approval.

A social media user named @deltamoon007 reacted to this video by deeming it the "best in the nation." Several others seemed to agree with this user's views on Smith County's popular fruit.

johnny utah 🇺🇸 @deltamoon007 @stoolpresidente Smith county watermelon is the best in the nation

Social media users love the Smith County watermelon video, express their approval about the fruit

As internet users came across the video of Dave, they agreed that the huge, watery fruit looked delicious. Many also praised the enthusiasm with which he reviewed it.

Doctor Muchacho @Laddball41 @stoolpresidente I love the enthusiasm you bring to the simple pleasures

#justjared @Jaredtheauthor @stoolpresidente Literally in Smith County right now! Jobs Jobsite in Taylorsville. Easy living, my friend.

💁‍♀️ @oldboysassy @stoolpresidente WOW fantastic review. I buy lychee and oranges to get shipped in seasonally. But now after this video - I am really considering trying watermelon.

Johnny Karate @Gareffaaaaa1123 @stoolpresidente Youre asking for people to just start sending you watermelons. Unboxing all over again

One netizen also took the opportunity to praise tomatoes from Smith County.

JJ @hooksquared @stoolpresidente Smith County tomatoes are the best in the world also.

What does Dave say in the video?

At the beginning of the video, Dave proudly calls himself a watermelon expert. He claims that nobody should claim to be a watermelon king unless they do what he does.

After taking the fruit out of the box and opening it, he asks viewers if they are ready to see it. He calls it "the biggest, the baddest, the best" and even goes on to say that they are the "best watermelons on the planet".

As he slices open the huge fruit, he asks the viewers if they can see it and if they feel their mouths watering too, adding that he's drooling just by cutting it up.

Dave then enthusiastically declares that there's no party like a Smith County watermelon party, and encourages everyone to find out about this fantastic fruit.

It is worth mentioning that Smith County, located in Mississippi, is famous worldwide for its delicious watery fruit, and even the official website of the county proudly mentions this fact.

Dave Portnoy is a popular influencer

Dave Portnoy is well-known as the founder of Barstool Sports and is famous for his videos of reviewing pizza. He is also known for day trading and has a big following of people who listen to his views on the same.

On his YouTube show called One Bite Pizza, Dave Portnoy eats one pizza every day, something that he has been doing this for more than two years.

However, prior to his rise, Dave was in debt, owing $59,000 to credit card companies, $18,000 to his dad, and reeling from his $30,000 loss from gambling. Court documents show that he had to file for bankruptcy in 2004, as per the New York Times.

Despite facing such financial challenges in the past, Dave has managed to turn things around and become well-known for his pizza reviews and other interests like day trading, according to Valiant CEO.