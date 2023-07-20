‘So much better than I thought’: Social media users try trending Little Caesars’ exclusive pineapple Pepsi soda

The recent launch of Little Caesar's Pineapple Pepsi soda is a treat for the people who love the taste of the tangy fruit! When it comes to pineapple on pizza, there has always been polar opposite reactions. On Monday, Pepsi announced an exclusive drink in collaboration with Little Caesar's. The premise was to make a drink only available at Little Caesar's in a flavor most people love -- pineapple.

Pineapple lovers can buy the Pineapple Pepsi by itself or with a large topping thin crust pizza at only $9.99. The pizza doesn't necessarily need to have pineapple on it. Customers can choose their preferred topping.

The launch received a lot of online reviews, including one that said, "So much better than I thought," in a tiktok by sodascussions.

The drink has since gone viral, and many customers are going to Little Ceasar's to get a can of the Little Caesar's Pineapple Pepsi.

The launch of Little Caesar's Pineapple Pepsi

The Pineapple Pepsi soda launched this Monday, July 17, 2023. (Image via Walmart)

On Monday, July 17, Pepsi launched the Little Caesar's Pineapple Pepsi, exclusively, in collaboration with the namesake restaurant. The flavor was unique for Pepsi, and many fans took notice.

The partnership campaign was initiated to persuade the "pineapple on pizza" lovers to try out the new drink with a large topping thin crust pizza at Little Caesar's. Pepsi explained the reason for the collaboration with Little Caesar's. The company said,

"The Pineapple Pair-Up Combo gives our customers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the tropical taste on their Thin Crust pizza, in their Pepsi, or both."

The pair-up combo consists of buying the Pineapple Pepsi by itself or with a large one topping thin crust pizza at a price of $9.99. The customer can choose their preferred topping. It doesn't have to be pineapple. The combo is available only to those who visit the Little Caesar's pizza chain.

The Pineapple Pepsi initially launced around three years ago but was later discontinued.

How does the pineapple drink taste?

The giant soft drink company, Pepsi's new ad for pineapple-flavored Pepsi. (Image from Walmart)

The Little Caesar's Pineapple Pepsi is made of many ingredients such as carbonated water, clarified pineapple juice extract, some caramel color and others. The drink contains 200 calories in each 16 oz can. 45 miligrams of caffeine and 55 grams of sugar are also added in Pineapple Pepsi.

The taste is similar to a combination of normal Pepsi cola, along with a little pineapple extract or juice. The main way you'll find the pineapple flavored is when you have a whiff and the first sip; otherwise, the aftertaste is somewhat like any ordinary Pepsi.

If the customer likes the normal taste of Pepsi with a little pineapple flavor, Little Caesar's Pineapple Pepsi is worth a try!

Netizens' reaction to the Little Caesar's Pineapple Pepsi

After the launch of Little Caesar's Pineapple Pepsi, many social media users came forward with their takes on the drink's taste.

A netizen with the username sodascussions posted their review on TikTok and said the drink was “very foamy.”

The TikToke user then stated, “That is so much better than I thought it was gonna be.”

sodascussions further commented that the drink has got a nice pineapple bite and also said that it was “kind of fire.”

Other consumers also went to social media and gave their two cents on the new launch.

Sherrie Thompson @WahminSC Morning. I just saw an ad for Pineapple Pepsi at Little Caesar's. I can't.

User JakeFeverCo tweeted a video of himself tasting the soda, exclaiming, "Oh, it tastes good!"

Kev. @vinokevy

But Pineapple Pepsi looks HELLA good. I don't hardly ever drink pop.But Pineapple Pepsi looks HELLA good.

It hasn't been that long since Pepsi announced their collaboration with Little Caesar's. The two companies have not confirmed when the offer will end.