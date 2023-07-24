8 popular recipes by K-pop idols that you can cook at home: BTS Jungkook's Perilla Oil Makguksu, EXO Chanyeol's Tteokbokki, and more

Alongside their extensive skillset that has seen them leave a mark in the music industry, some K-pop idols also have quite the talent for cooking. Rather than recreating previously existing recipes or going for simple cooking methods, some of these artists go a step ahead by adding their own twist to popular dishes, resulting in some of the most delicious and unique dishes.

Among several recipes that K-pop idols have shared with the public, some of them have grown in popularity in the K-pop fandom. These preparations not only allow fans to enjoy dishes with a different twist, but also allow them to relate to their favorite idols this way, which makes the tradition all the more special.

8 finger-licking recipes by K-pop idols that you can recreate at your home

1) EXO Chanyeol's Tteokbokki

Tteokbokki, one of the most popular dishes in South Korea, also got its own twist from EXO's rapper, Chanyeol. The classic spicy rice cake dish usually consists of some classic ingredients, which Chanyeol also used in his preparation. These ingredients are chili powder, red pepper paste, sugar, eggs, green onions, fish cakes, and rice cakes.

However, the twist that makes the recipe his own is his secret ingredients--crushed garlic and soy sauce. As these ingredients come together in a pan, slowly getting combined as they cook, the flavorful dish, now with a nutty taste, is ready. It is one of the most simple yet delicious recipes by K-pop idols.

2) Dawn's Crab-Octopus Seafood Ramyeon

Another interesting recipe on the list of popular dishes by K-pop idols is Dawn's Seafood Ramyeon. While Ramyeon is undoubtedly one of the most famous dishes in South Korea, it also comes in several different variations. Many people have their own way of making Ramyeon, which is slightly (if not completely) different from every other noodle recipe.

Dawn adds to the traditional way of preparing the dish his seafood variation. In a boiling pot of water, add the Ramyeon seasoning with one crab, garlic, noodles, and then some octopus. As they come into a flavorful blend, the paradise for seafood lovers comes alive.

3) Jeon Somi's Cheonggukjang

Beloved singer Jeon Somi had revealed her version of South Korea's much-loved broth drink made of fermented soybeans, Cheonggukjang. In addition to the classic ingredients such as garlic, cheonggukjang paste, and red pepper paste, Somi adds her own ingredients to a pot of boiling water.

What makes the singer's Cheonggukjang unique is her special addition of onions, kimchi, zucchinis, and chunky pieces of pork. As the ingredients boil together, it results in a rich and tasty broth.

4) BTS Jung Kook's Perilla Oil Makguksu

ShabnurJK ⁷ 🐰💜 "SEVEN" IS COMING @JeonS_bts



Egg yolk 1

Buldak sauce 1 spoon

Buldak mayo sauce 1 spoon

Cham sauce 2 spoon

Perilla oil 4 spoon Ingredients for Jungkook’s noodles recipeEgg yolk 1Buldak sauce 1 spoonBuldak mayo sauce 1 spoonCham sauce 2 spoonPerilla oil 4 spoon pic.twitter.com/2IcUhC7jTF

Of the many things born of Jungkook's Weverse lives, the big reveal of his special Perilla Oil Makguksu recipe delighted the fandom recently. To make this dish, in a bowl, mix four tablespoons of Perilla oil (Jungkook's recommendation was the cold pressed 100% pure Perilla oil), two tablespoons Cham sauce, Buldak sauce, one tablespoon of Buldak mayo, and one egg yolk.

The idol then recommends boiling some buckwheat noodles, putting them in some cold water, and pouring the needed amount of prepared sauce. He also recommends adding minced garlic or chili flakes to the sauce. To finish it off, Jungkook sprinkles some seaweed flakes on the dish.

5) iKON Yunhyeong's Basil Pesto Pizza

The next recipe in the list of popular dishes from K-pop idols is the Italian dish from iKON's Yunyeong, who made a Basil Pesto Pizza from scratch. He starts by using bread flour, fermenting it, and then kneads it into the pizza base.

Then, he moves on to spread his toppings, starting with tomato sauce, basil pesto sauce, some pizza cheese, and also freshly plucked basil leaves. He, then, puts the pizza into the oven, and cooks it for 15 minutes at 200 degrees, which results in a delicious and simple homemade pizza.

6) ASTRO JinJin's Banana Milk Coffee

The next in the line of K-pop idols with their famous and simple recipes is the leader of ASTRO, JinJin. He starts off by mixing two tablespoons of instant coffee with hot coffee for his famous banana milk coffee.

Then, the idol moves on to add some store-bought banana milk to the coffee mixture. Though the recipe might sound weird, he received many compliments from his fans for the same.

7) ITZY Yuna's Scrambled Egg PBJ Toast

ITZY Yuna's Special Toast (Image via Bubble)

Another unique recipe from the list of K-pop idols' popular dishes is from ITZY's Yuna.

A simple on-the-go sandwich dish that combines a list of ingredients makes up Yuna's dish. On a slice of toasted bread, the idol spreads some strawberry jam, some peanut butter, and some cream cheese (optional). Top it all off with some scrambled eggs, and your good to go!

8) WayV KUN's Braised Pomfret

The last on the list of K-pop idols with popular dishes is WayV KUN's Braised Pomfret. For the recipe, cut open a pomfret fish and clean it up. Then, put some chopped ginger inside the fish and pour some cooking wine on top, letting them all marinate. After sprinkling some salt and adding thick slices of spring onion to the fish, steam it in a boiler.

After about eight minutes of it boiling, take it off the steamer, peel some of the fish skin, and take out the excess ginger and spring onions. For the final step, the idol garnishes the fish with some chives and pours hot boiling oil on top of it. KUN's famous and flavorful fish is then ready to be consumed!

As K-pop idols continue to reveal their special and very own recipes to the public, fans can hardly wait to try them out.