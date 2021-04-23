"I can't focus on the past": Josh Richards opens up on Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett's relationship 

Josh Richards was recently asked to comment on the relationship between his ex-girlfriend Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler.

Josh Richards has talked about the subject more than a few times in the past week.

The cameraman, who cornered Josh while he was walking his dog, asked the internet personality a few questions and predictably changed the topic to the relationship between Nessa and Jaden.

Josh appeared to be tired of the questions and initially joked that he did not know what was going on between the two. However, he eventually gave in and addressed the relationship, saying:

"Like I keep f***in saying on social media, it's just like, let's all move on from it. Everyone is just trying to live their lives. Like you said, I'm doing a lot of stuff in the investing world, and in acting, and I mean every world pretty much. So it's like, I have to focus on that. I can't focus on the past."

Following his response, Josh Richards received more questions about the relationship. Like most of his other answers, however, he brushed past the question and insisted that it was time for him and everyone else, including Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler, to move on.

Nessa Barrett and Josh Richards break up and Jaden Hossler go public

Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler were spotted together on a dinner date shortly after the former's relationship with Josh Richards came under scrutiny.

It was a huge topic in the TikTok world, and Josh Richards initially shot down rumors of their break-up.

Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler have now made their relationship official in the public eye, while Josh Richards was supposedly unaware. He didn't address the subject until he appeared on the BFFs podcast alongside Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports.

Since then, Josh Richards has reiterated that he is moving on with his life, adding that the past should be left behind. He claims that he simply wants everyone to be happy in their future endeavors.