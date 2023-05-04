What did Ben Mintz say? Video goes viral as Dave Portnoy issues statement on fired Barstool employee 

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy announced on Wednesday that host Ben Mintz, popularly known as Mintzy among fans, has been fired. This comes after the latter used a racial slur while singing a song on a livestream. Portnoy shared in a message to followers that he vehemently disagrees with his employee’s removal. However, due to push from Barstool’s parent company, Penn Entertainment, the organization had no choice but to carry out the move. Meanwhile, Mintz has repeatedly apologized for his actions on social media.

While going on a livestream online, Ben Mintz rapped the song 1st of Tha Month by Bone Thugz-N-Harmony. He sang:

“I get with my n***a to get me some yayo, double up, “N***a, what you need?””

After realizing what he did, Ben Mintz took to his official Twitter account on Monday and apologized for his actions. He said:

“This morning, I made an unforgiveable mistake slipping on air while reading a song lyric. I meant no harm & have never felt worse about anything. I apologize for my actions. I am truly sorry & ashamed of myself.”

While giving followers an update on his mental health, he said in another tweet that he is in “good spirits.” He also called himself a “resilient” “idiot.” The blogger also announced that he would be uploading a video the next day.

Mintzy @BarstoolMintzy



Ben Mintz continues to amass support online, in the midst of his recent termination.

Dave Portnoy addresses Ben Mintz removal from Barstool

For those unversed, Barstool Sports’ parent company is Penn Entertainment. The latter acquired 36% of the organization for $163 million in 2020. In February, they bought the remainder of the company for $388 million. In addition to owning the popular blog, Penn also operates 43 brick-and-mortar casinos in 20 states.

While addressing the recent firing, Portnoy claimed that Penn was concerned about how Mintz’s mistake could affect their gambling licenses in states they do business in. Penn’s casinos operate under different brands, including Hollywood Casino, Ameristar and Boomtown.

Portnoy also explained that Penn was worried about retribution from state governments over the recent Mintz scandal. He explained:

“[Penn] is highly regulated by the government. They’re issued licenses for gambling that- just as easily as they’re issued- they can be pulled back.”

Speaking about how he felt about the termination, Portnoy said:

“There is just no way anybody can look at that clip and think the punishment fits the crime. It makes my skin crawl, thinking a guy would lose their job on- in an innocent mistake. Yes, horrible but clearly no intent, clearly is in shambles about it, instantly in shambles… it’s everything I’ve stood against in 20 years.”

Dave Portnoy @stoolpresidente

Portnoy also added:

“Bottom line is this: I hate the decision, I don’t agree with the decision but it’s not my decision to make.”

Dave Portnoy has continued to show Ben Mintz support on social media.

This is not the first time Barstool Sports has dealt with a scandal regarding the usage of a racial slur. In the past, they have also been accused of being misogynistic and cyber-bullying. They have also faced s*xual misconduct allegations.

