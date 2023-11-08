Who is Alex Bennett? Mean Girl podcast divorce drama explored as Barstool host splits from husband

In a recent episode of Barstool Sports comedy podcast Mean Girl, Alex Bennett revealed that she and her husband from 2019, Graham Bennett, had parted ways. During the episode titled Alex's Relationship Status, the 30-year-old influencer told co-host Jordyn Woodruff that Graham Bennett had left "five months ago."

Alex, the Oklahoma native, had left Barstool Sports in September 2023 following a series of Barstool Sports layoffs and an incident where the two co-hosts joked about the layoffs that did not affect them and ghosted Barstool Radio co-host, Kevin Clancy. The Mean Girl podcast is still running successfully and is now associated with Just Media.

The rise of Alex Bennett and the Barstool drama

Alex Bennett became a household name after starting the Mean Girl podcast with co-host Jordyn Woodruff. Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy signed her after he was impressed with her TikTok video back in 2021. After a year of successfully running the podcast, Mean Girl split from Barstool in September 2023.

Alex's popularity has skyrocketed since then. She is a major online influencer with an Instagram following of over 202,000 and a TikTok following of over 256,000. She also has a personal YouTube channel with more than 700 subscribers. She was married to Graham Bennett, the son of Oklahoma City Thunder owner and billionaire Clayton Bennett.

The weeks leading up to the Barstool split were filled with drama and backlash. Barstool Sports had a lot of layoffs earlier in 2023, and the Mean Girl hosts were not hit with it. This led Alex Bennett and Jordyn Woodruff to release a video poking fun at the people who had been laid off.

The video led to the duo facing a lot of backlash. Later in September, Barstool co-host Kevin Clancy revealed that the duo had ghosted him when he asked them to judge the Barstool OnlyFans pageant. This seemed to be the last straw for Dave Portnoy, who talked to Alex Bennett about it. In a Barstool Radio episode with Clancy, Portnoy said:

"Her contract was up, so it was in the midst of whether we were going to renew it. I was not happy in light of everything going on around here with layoffs and the speeches I’ve given."

"When I heard that story, it was not what I wanted to hear. I do like Alex a lot. I don’t know Jordyn nearly as well as I do Alex," he added.

Expand Tweet

He revealed that Alex’s contract was up, and Jordyn’s was also “coming up.” He also felt like they “weren’t planning on staying anyways.” Portnoy revealed that he did not have a grudge against them and gave them the podcast IP, hoping they could do something on their own.

“More power to them,” he said.

One of the people who had a problem with the duo’s controversial post was former Barstool producer Michael Angelo, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a screenshot of the since-deleted post. Jordynn Woodruff apologized to the people she had offended in a reply to the tweet.

Expand Tweet

After splitting from Barstool, the podcast is now associated with Just Media, an entertainment platform Alex herself founded and was the CEO of. Jordyn Woodruff became the COO of the platform. Just Media describes itself as "A platform that understands creators."

Despite the drama that led to Alex and Jordyn moving out of Barstool, all seem to be on good terms as both of them thanked Barstool Sports for their time in the company in separate tweets.

Expand Tweet

All about Alex Bennett's split from Graham Bennett

Episode 89 of the Mean Girl podcast that aired on November 6 was titled "Alex's relationship status." In the episode, co-hosts Alex Bennett and Jordyn Woodruff sat in front of a live audience and talked about the former's rocky marriage with Graham Bennett, which she revealed had come to an abrupt end five months ago. She revealed that right before he had walked out, he told her:

"Whenever you do the episode on our marriage ending, I want you to make me a promise that you will give it everything you've got."

Alex met her former husband at a wedding in Oklahoma City when she was 20 years old. After being in a long-distance relationship for four years, Graham encouraged Alex to move out of Oklahoma, which she described as the best thing he did for her. The duo moved to California and got hitched in 2019.

After Alex got a job in Barstool, they moved to New York, which they initially loved. However, a year ago, Graham wanted to move back to Oklahoma, which she agreed with, and started preparing to do so. She revealed that they initially had the same picture of their future. However, later on, she revealed that she didn't know if they were on the same page anymore.

"From January to April, he wanted to go back to Oklahoma and I was down. But after we made the decision, our future, that once looked so clear, looked a little different," she said.

Between January and April, Alex Bennett said that both of them did things for each other that neither wanted to do.

"I don't really know how to explain it. We never argued, we weren't fighting, we weren't mad, we weren't yelling. In May, we started having some really hard conversations and in May and June what came out of that was our hearts were gonna be in different places," she said.

They came to an understanding that Graham was going back to Oklahoma and Alex was going to stay in New York. When Graham confirmed the split to Alex, she said she felt shocked, but at the same time, she also felt a "sense of relief, almost." Alex Bennett revealed that he told her:

"I love you so much that I'm going to let you go. And I know you love me so much that you're going to let me go."

She revealed that sometimes she also felt "blindsided" by the end of their relationship. The remainder of the podcast was filled with Alex Bennett talking about coming to terms with divorce, which she called "a scary word" that she could not even say back in May.

Alex Bennett further revealed that the couple did not sign a prenup and had shared a bank account when they were together, which she still supported. She said that she had no interest in any of Graham's personal money. The split resulted in him having access to the account and her opening a new account. When they split, she asked for 1/3rd of the money she had put in the joint account.

"He promised me I would have that by a date. On that date, his lawyer called my lawyer- not coming," she said.

Amidst the calling off of the relationship, Alex Bennett revealed that she and Graham were still on good terms with each other. She also said that she would not change anything that she had experienced. Fans had started speculating on the status of the duo's relationship once Alex's social media posts, which had often shown her husband, dried up.