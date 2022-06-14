How many kids does Erin Napier have? HGTV star’s family explored as she celebrates her daughter’s first birthday

HGTV star Erin Napier penned down a beautiful post for her daughter on June 13 as she turned one. She and her husband, Ben Napier, celebrated their second daughter's first birthday a few weeks back.

HGTV's Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier live in their hometown of Laurel. Ben is a woodworker and a builder, and Erin, who used to be a professional graphic designer, helps her husband renovate and save the historic homes of the town. The couple has been featured in six seasons of Home Town and has a net worth of $5 Million.

The couple has also been featured in other series like Home Town Takeover, Home Town Kickstart and Home Town: Ben's Workshop.

About Erin Napier’s family life

Erin’s perfect family life can be an influence of her upbringing by Phil and Karen Rasberry, who has been married for the past 47 years. Erin grew up in Laurel, Mississippi and was an “ strange and introverted” child, according to her interview with Southern Living. Erin Napier has a brother named Clark. She is also close to her first cousin (brother) Jim.

In August 2020, Erin congratulated her parents on their 46th wedding anniversary and thanked them for showing her brother and her "what marriage and parenting should look like."

She wrote in a blog post that her grandfather, whom she called Pappaw, had two sons: her father Phil and her uncle Danny. In a blog post for Christmas 2015, Erin revealed that her husband gifted four old hammers owned by her grandfather, renovated by Ben, to Clark, Phil, Danny and Jim.

Erin Napier and Ben Napier's relationship timeline explored

Ben and Erin officially met each other on December 7, 2004 in junior college and started to date each other in the same month. Erin later confessed that she knew about Ben for the past two years and had a crush on him. In a social media post in December 2019, Erin Napier said that the couple decided to marry one day on December 13, 2004, just 6 days after the couple met.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Ben and Erin Napier revealed that the couple earlier wanted to move to Memphis, Birmingham, Nashville or New York after graduation but ultimately chose not to move far away from home. Talking about their decision, Erin said,

"The more rebellious thing is going home. When you're young, you think the world is so much better if you could just get away from home—that the grass is always greener—but it's just not. Everywhere has problems. You can either complain about them and leave, or you can stay and do something about it."

The couple moved back to their hometown and got engaged in September 2007. After getting married in 2008, the couple featured on HGTV’s new show Home Town in 2016.

The couple then welcomed their first child, their daughter Helen, in January 2018 and their second child, their daughter Mae, in May 2021. In an Instagram post, Erin said,

"Two men (Erin's uncle and father) and who knew her better than any of us ever could. Siblings do that, they know and remember and keep the stories of a family alive. And we wanted that for Helen."

Erin's second pregnancy was a secret, but NBC's This is Us star Chris Sullivan hinted at the name of their daughter Mae in a scene when the star was choosing names for his own daughter in the series. Chris is good friends with the couple.

The couple did not share many updates about their kids and want to keep them out of the spotlight. She is homeschooling Helen and recently celebrated Mae's first birthday.

Erin Napier recently published her first children's book titled The Lantern House in May 2022.

