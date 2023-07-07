How many kids does Kailyn Lowry have? Teen Mom 2 alum let it slip that she welcomed baby no. 5 last year

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry accidentally announced the birth of her fifth child recently on her "Baby Mamas No Drama" podcast. She was talking to Aurora Culpo of The Culpo Sisters when she mentioned that she saw their show for the first time in the hospital while giving birth to "one of [her] kids," which was in November 2022. Fans had speculated for a long period of time that Kailyn was pregnant, but she never revealed anything.

Kailyn Lowry is known for appearing on various shows of the Teen Mom franchise, like Teen Mom 2 and 16 and Pregnant. She welcomed her first son, Isaac, with then-boyfriend Jo Rivera in 2010. Lowry then married Javi Marroquin in 2012 and gave birth to her second son, Lincoln, in 2013. After their divorce in 2016, Kailyn gave birth to two more sons, Lux and Creed, in 2017 and 2020, respectively, with her partner, Chris Lopez.

She has not confirmed the gender or the father of her fifth child. In late 2020, Kailyn was dating Elijah Scott, but neither has said anything about the news. Kailyn Lowry had previously announced on the Teen Mom 2 reunion that she was freezing her eggs to have the possibility of having more children amidst her polycystic ovary syndrome diagnosis.

Based on the timeline, Kailyn’s fifth child is currently 8 months old.

Kailyn Lowry left the Teen Mom franchise in May 2022

Kailyn Lowry first appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2010 in its second season, when she gave birth to Isaac at just 17. After staying on Teen Mom 2 for many years, she announced her departure from MTV’s popular franchise in May 2022.

She felt that she was not doing anything with her Mass Communications degree, and people wanted her to "just float around after MTV," as revealed in an interview with People.

"I really wanted to focus on making a name for myself outside of TV, and I wanted to be recognized for something other than Teen Mom. So, people really did have a hard time accepting me for anything other than being a teen mom. I think that was one of the bigger challenges for me," Lowry added.

Currently, Kailyn is taking over the podcast world with three shows on PodcastOne: Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley, Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee Rivera, and Barely Famous. She is done with the Teen Mom shows but is not opposed to the idea of appearing on another reality TV show since "reality TV is similar to podcasting."

"I do think that I have proved that I have the capability to be on a reality show and be interesting enough for people to watch. I think people would be very interested to see the dynamic behind the scenes of podcasting, especially when it is really saturated and people don't like each other," she added.

In his ex’s November 2020 podcast episode, Jo Rivera revealed that he did not fight enough for his son's custody, calling himself "naïve" for steeping away. Lowry was also awarded sole custody of her kids with Chris Lopez, despite the allegation that she had punched him.

Kailyn denied ever physically hurting Chris, and the charges were dropped later on.

Kailyn Lowry has not confirmed when she will return to TV with new episodes.

