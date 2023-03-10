How many kids does Laura Fritz have? Momfluencer amasses support after quitting TikTok

After social media influencer Laura Fritz announced that she is quitting TikTok, netizens showered her with their support. The influencer has more than 2 million followers on the platform.

Laura Fritz has two kids, a three-year-old daughter, Lena, and a one-year-old son, Sam.

Laura Fritz took to Instagram to say that she wanted her children to have a "regular life" as they grow up. She also said that since TikTok has been a big part of their lives for two years, it is very hard for her to give it up. However, she added that it was for the best of their family, as she wanted her children to grow up without the pressures of social media.

Thanking her followers in her Instagram post, she also said that they were "honored to have made millions laugh for a little while." She continued:

“Signing off with so much gratitude and lots of tears, cherishing the memories we‘ve captured.. we love you all. Chaungo, out!”

Laura Fritz is a popular TikToker, who rose to fame after she began actively posting on TikTok in 2020. Her videos with her children are loved by the masses. Laura actively posts pictures and videos with her kids, Lena and Sam, and her husband, Eric.

Social media users show support as Laura Fritz decided to quit TikTok for her kids

Laura thanked all her followers for their constant love and support in her Instagram post where she revealed that she was quitting TikTok. As soon as fans saw her post, the comment section was flooded with messages from followers who were saddened by the news.

However, several others claimed that while the news makes them sad, they appreciate Laura Fritz’s decision, as she is doing it for her kids.

Social media users reacted to Laura quitting TikTok so that her kids can have a "normal childhood." (Image via Instagram)

Laura Fritz's TikTok page, Laura & Lena, has over 2.7 million followers, and all of her videos have been viewed more than 190 million times.

Her Instagram account, which has about 188,000 followers, has a lot of pictures of her daughter and son. All in all, social media users have appreciated Laura in her decision and called her move to quit the platform “selfless.”

Laura is among the many momfluencers who left social media for a better future of their little ones

There is no denying that social media can be a comfortable space for influencers, and has been a lucrative platform for several influencers. Momfluencers have seen a lot of benefits from sharing their content on social media. They receive a lot of love and support from the masses as they share content about parenting, mom hacks, and even videos with their children.

However, as their popularity grows, the personal lives of several momfluencers don't remain as personal anymore. This has the potential to have an adverse effect on their children's lives as they grow up and start venturing out on their own.

Therefore, just like Laura Fritz, several other momfluencers have decided to move away from social media or conceal their kids' identities so they can have a "normal childhood."

One such social media personality is Maia Knight, who began blurring her kids' faces so people wouldn't recognize them. While Knight's decision was applauded by netizens, there were some who claimed that she was still exploiting them for monetary gains on her content.

It is worth noting that several momfluencers have been accused of using their kids' content to monetize their channels.

Mona (: @migirl997 I just realized that Maia knight stopped posting her kids faces on social media and props to her fr I just realized that Maia knight stopped posting her kids faces on social media and props to her fr

Cam @myspamyspam unpopular opinion; maia knight posting the kids but covering their faces with her hands is still exploitation cause she knows she can’t make money without them in her content. she doesn’t even have to post them at all to make the content she does, talking about them is enough unpopular opinion; maia knight posting the kids but covering their faces with her hands is still exploitation cause she knows she can’t make money without them in her content. she doesn’t even have to post them at all to make the content she does, talking about them is enough

However, there are some influencers who vow never to show their kids' faces on social media to keep them away from the public eye. Others decide to quit social media altogether for their kids' future, like Laura Fritz did.

