Bryan Kohberger, the accused suspect of the Idaho murders, is making women go crazy for him! A Kentucky woman, Brittney Hislope, recently revealed that she is “lovesick” over Bryan.

The woman, who is 35 years old, shared multiple posts on social media, where she claimed that Bryan is the “perfect man for her” and is her “divine masculine counterpart.”

Brittney Hislope, who has 16-year-old boys, has written multiple letters to Bryan expressing her love for the accused killer. It all started on January 4, 2023, when she first shared a Facebook post claiming that she had never met him or spoken to him but still had a deep level of infatuation with Bryan Kohberger.

In a lengthy 2500-word post, she said:

“I don't know if Bryan is or was single when he supposedly committed the murders, but I wonder if he and I ever would've met if he would've liked me and if we could've connected well, and if we did and if he did in fact commit those murders, it doesn't mean he would've hurt me and been abusive, although I don't personally know him and his temperament. I just know that ideally my true love and perfect match wouldn't hurt me or do me like others have that were wrong towards me.”

Furthermore, the internet is now reacting to the whole fiasco and many are showing their concern for Brittney's kid. One social media user said:

"And this isn’t her first time… she has written to others… I’m worried for her child."

Bryan Kohberger has been in jail since January 5, 2023, after he was accused of the fatal stabbing of four college students on November 13, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho. He is currently facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

"This girl needs to be on FBI watch list": Social media users share their reactions over the posts shared by Brittney for her "perfect man," Bryan Kohberger

Brittney's posts for Bryan have spread across social media like wildfire. While many have been supportive of her feelings towards the suspect, others are finding them disturbing. Many also claimed that the police need to keep a vigilant eye on the woman.

catwoman @catwoman_1111 Wonder if Bryan Kohberger had to get restraining order from that crazy Brittney hislope yet ? ...Lmao talk about crazy eyes!! in love with criminals ...this girl needs to be on FBI watch list! she even called her kid Damian/ kid has no chance in Hell with her as mother!! Wonder if Bryan Kohberger had to get restraining order from that crazy Brittney hislope yet ? ...Lmao talk about crazy eyes!! in love with criminals ...this girl needs to be on FBI watch list! she even called her kid Damian/ kid has no chance in Hell with her as mother!! https://t.co/KZpPVjHx3E

tired @bleehhidc This chick named Brittney Hislope keeps making crazzzzy ass Facebook posts about how obsessed she is with Bryan Kohberger. & her posts from the past are fricken wild too This chick named Brittney Hislope keeps making crazzzzy ass Facebook posts about how obsessed she is with Bryan Kohberger. & her posts from the past are fricken wild too 😳

Heather @Heatherk1130 @nypost She has a type. Her son’s dad was in prison too. @nypost She has a type. Her son’s dad was in prison too.

Others have also commented on Brittney's posts and talked about the fact that the Kentucky woman "needs help."

Social media users share crazy reactions after Brittney shared many posts about her love, Bryan. (Image via Facebook)

Many on Facebook commented on Brittney's posts where she has declared her love for Bryan. (Image via Facebook)

More details revealed as the “lovesick” Bryan Kohberger pointed out multiple similarities between the two, from both being Scorpios to the two being born on the same day

Bryan Kohberger’s new lover, who is from Kentucky, posts almost every hour of the day about how she is in love with Bryan. Looking at her Facebook feed, her consistency can be seen in posting all the similarities the two have in common.

In a few posts, she also pointed out how Bryan Kohberger and Brittney Hislope, are both Scorpios and how her birth chart explains that he could be her “divine masculine counterpart.” In one of the posts, she referred to a scene from the vampire film, The Lost Boys, and said:

“When it shows the love making scene between the man and the woman that are two different characters in the movie, although it’s not very explicit, I’d want to be with my love interest Bryan in that way.”

In addition to her daily posts about Bryan Kohbeger, she has also claimed to have sent multiple letters to Kohberger in the Latah County Jail. However, jail authorities have not yet revealed if the authorities or the accused, Bryan Kohberger, have received letters from the Kentucky lover.

At the same time, the internet is sharing a bizarre reaction towards the claims made by the “lovesick” mom.

