How many kids does Luis Miguel have? Michelle Salas's age explored, as the iconic singer's daughter gets married 

Six-time Grammy award-winning Mexican singer Luis Miguel walked his eldest child, daughter Michelle Salas, down the aisle when she married longtime beau Danilo Diaz on October 14 at the Il Borro Estate in Tuscany, Italy. Luis Miguel has two other children, both sons.

Michelle's wedding was not only attended by her father, Luis Miguel, but her mother, Mexican actress and singer Stephanie Salas, whose surname she uses. Miguel did not just walk his daughter down the aisle, but was also the best man at the wedding and even had the first father-daughter dance during the after-ceremony, Hola! USA reported.

Miguel attended his daughter Michelle's wedding in Italy. (Image via X/suplementorosa)

Luis Miguel has three children out of wedlock

Iconic Mexican singer Luis Miguel has never been married. However, he has three children out of wedlock. The first child was with Mexican actress and singer Stephanie Salas, with whom he shared a brief relationship in the mid-1980s.

Their daughter Michelle Salas was born in June 1989 and is now a 34-year-old model, blogger, and social media influencer. She also owns a wellness brand named Drunk by Beauty. As per GH Gossip, Miguel was in Michelle's life until she was six. They reunited when she was 19 via a paternity test, and they have since then shared a cordial relationship. Michelle even moved from Mexico City to New York to live with her father.

Later, Miguel was romantically involved with Mexican actress, model, entrepreneur, singer, and TV personality Aracely Arambula. The duo share two sons, Miguel Gallego Arambula, born in January 2007, and Daniel Gallego Arambula, born in December 2008.

As per GH Gossip, Miguel and Arambula had a long-drawn child support battle. While it was resolved some time back, it remains unknown whether Luis has reunited with his sons.

Exploring, in brief, the career of Luis Miguel

Luis Miguel, 53, was born in Puerto Rico to Italian-Spanish parents but was raised in Mexico. He is nicknamed ‘El Sol de Mexico,’ which literally translates to ‘The Sun of Mexico’ in English, and is inspired by his mother’s nickname for him, ‘mi sol’ or ‘my sun.’

Luis Miguel began his career as a teenager and has touched upon various genres and styles, including pop, ballad, bolero, tango, jazz, big band, and mariachi.

During the Latin Explosion of the 1990s, Miguel became the only Latin singer to cross boundaries and reach Europe and the other parts of two American continents. He also became the first Latino to have more than 260 songs to exceed one million listens and is regarded as the best-selling artist of Latin music ever, with more than a billion records sold to date.

A few of his many notable works include Un Sol (1982), Romance (1991), 33 (2003), and Mexico Por Siempre! (2017). He has won six Grammys from 15 nominations. In fact, his first Grammy win was at the age of 14 for his duet with Sheena Easton for the track Me Gustas Tal Como Eres, which made him the youngest male artist to have won the Grammy ever. Since 2020, he has also charted at number 2 on Billboard’s Greatest of All-Time Latin Artists.