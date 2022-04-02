How many kids does Warren Beatty have? All about his family as actor celebrates 85th birthday

Warren Beatty recently celebrated his eighty-fifth birthday with his family. The actor’s daughter Isabel shared a picture on March 31 on Twitter where she can be seen with her father and older brother Benjamin. In the wholesome picture, the trio are sitting on a couch in front of a chocolate cake with candles. The caption reads:

“Deleting this in a lil bit but I think its sooo sweet so i post.”

Isabel later commented on the post saying: “Not deleting, the energy is too sweet to delete!”

More about Warren Beatty's children

Warren Beatty has been married to actress Annette Bening since 1992. The couple have four children together, with their oldest child coming out as transgender in 2012.

Before his marriage, his name was linked to several female celebrities, leading to significant media coverage about his earlier relationships. French actress Leslie Caron said that he always had girlfriends who resembled his sister, while singer Cher stated that he had 'probably been with everybody she knows.'

1) Stephen Ira Beatty

Born on January 8, 1992, Stephen is Warren and Annette’s first child. He identifies as transgender and began his transition at the age of 14. While speaking to AARP in 2019, his mother said that he has managed something very challenging with great style and intelligence.

Stephen describes himself as a writer, performer, and filmmaker. He has also followed his parents’ politically-minded footsteps over the years and has spoken up for the transgender community in 2013 in a PSA.

He is also the co-founder of Vetch, a poetry magazine for trans writers, and even shares his own writing on various different platforms.

2) Benjamin Beatty

Born on August 23, 1994, Benjamin Beatty tried his luck in the field of acting just like his parents and played minor roles in 2018’s UFO and 2016’s Hail Caesar!

Unlike his parents, he tends to stay away from the limelight. He posted an acceptance letter to Northwestern University in 2013 on his Instagram page, mentioning that he was pursuing studies in communication.

It is currently unknown if he is still interested in acting, but is often spotted at different events with his father.

3) Isabel Beatty

Isabel Beatty was born on January 11, 1997. The 24-year-old has worked in a few shorts like 100 Girls Break Up With Us and Baggage.

She has written a few projects like the 2017 TV series Quality Sketch and refers to herself as a soft-hearted writer in her Twitter bio. Furthermore, she shares a number of creative and unique posts on her Instagram handle, showcasing her artistic sensibility.

4) Ella Beatty

The youngest child in the family, Ella was born on April 8, 2000. Following in her parent’s footsteps, she joined The Julliard School to study drama. Besides being fluent in French, she has listed many achievements in her resume, including Three Sisters, All’s Well That Ends Well, La Cocina and more.

A little about Warren Beatty

Warren Beatty has been a recipient of 15 Academy Award nominations, including four for Best Actor, four for Best Picture, two for Best Director, three for Original Screenplay, and one for Adapted Screenplay.

The 85-year-old also won the Best Director for Reds and is the only person to have been nominated for acting, directing, writing, and producing the same film.

Eight of the films he has produced have earned 53 Academy nominations and he was awarded the academy’s highest honor, the Irving G. Thalberg Award in 1999. He has been nominated for 18 Golden Globe Awards and his Golden Globe-nominated films include Splendor in the Grass, Bonnie and Clyde, Shampoo, Heaven Can Wait, Reds, Dick Tracy, Bugsy, Bulworth and Rules Don’t Apply.

