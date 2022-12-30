How many members are in Human Fountains? Comedy group will return to showcase their talent in AGT: All Stars 

AGT: All Stars will feature contestants from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent as well as its regional spin-offs. The all-star series is set to bring back dancers, singers, comedians, musicians and more who have impressed the judges and fans over the years. They will compete to win the ultimate all-star title.

One of the groups that is set to return to the show is Human Fountains, a comedy group from Colorado that appeared in America’s Got Talent season 13. Five people make up the hilarious group including Sam Kaufman, Ben Tills, Joel Lowinger, Elan Leftin, and Cam Poter.

AGT: All Stars is set to premiere on January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Meet the Human Fountain ahead of their appearance in AGT: All Stars 2023

The Human Fountain is one of the most unique acts to have performed on the AGT stage. They perform choreographed water-spitting routines and always “make a splash.”

The AGT website describes them as:

"Always making a splash on stage, literally — the comedy group has endless tricks up their sleeves (and in their mouths) giving you performances that are one-of-a-kind. Through eloquent water spewing accompanied by classical music, Human Fountains tells unique and entertaining stories, each one more outlandish and outrageous than the last."

The group appeared on AGT season 13 and their audition act was spitting water into each other’s mouths to My Heart Will Go On. While Simon pressed the buzzer calling for their performance to end quite quickly, Howie Mandel and Mel B had a blast. The comedy group managed to secure three 'yes' votes, from Howie, Mel, and Heidi Klum to advance to the next round.

In the Judge Cuts round, the group switched things up, adding raw eggs and orange juice to the list of things they spat into each other’s mouths. They received standing ovations from Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Heidi Klum but didn’t get enough votes to make it to the next round. However, they returned as wildcards in the quarterfinals.

In their next performance, the upcoming AGT: All Stars group took it up another notch with ketchup and mustard. The group performed a routine where they spat the two sauces onto a hot dog that another member bit into.

Simon buzzed their act once more and the group did not get enough votes to proceed to the semifinals. They were sent home instead of Vicki Barbolak.

In 2018, the comedy group appeared on Tu Si Que Viles season 5, followed by Cesko Slovensko ma Talent in 2019. Further competed on La France a un Incroyable Talent season 14 where they reached the semifinals.

More about AGT: All Stars

The all-star spin-off series will feature a total of 60 acts from America’s Got Talent as well as its regional spin-offs. The performers set to compete in the show include Archie Williams, Jimmi Herrod, Bello Sisters, Aidan McCann, Alan Silva, Flau’jae, Eric Chien, Mandy Harvey, Emil and Dariel, and Josh Blue, among others.

The show’s press release reads:

"Each week 10 Acts – including singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians and more – will perform for the judges for the chance to earn one of the coveted five Golden Buzzers and move on to the finals."

