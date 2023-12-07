How many musicians have become Time Person of the Year? Record explored as Taylor Swift clinches the title

Taylor Swift has pretty much ruled the entire world for 2023, be it with her record-breaking chart numbers, the fabled eras tour, or her blossoming personal life. It has led to the musician and pop star being named the Time Person of the Year, one of the biggest honors for any personality on the planet.

Over the years, huge names, some even influential in shaping a country or the world, like Ronald Reagan, Mikhail Gorbachev, Vladimir Putin, and Elon Musk, have taken the title home. However, this year, breaking away from the conventional tradition, Taylor Swift, perhaps the biggest pop star of our generation, has taken home the award.

It naturally brings us to the question of how many musical artists have previously won the honor. The answer is none. Taylor Swift is the first musician, and even a full-time artist, to take the honor home. Apart from her record-breaking existence this year, Swift can also add this to the list of honors in her glittering career.

Taylor Swift makes history with Time magazine Person of the Year

Being named among the foremost personalities in the world is a big enough honor, and in 2023, the list was not very easy. Taylor Swift was put in contention with names like Xi Jinping, Sam Altman, the Trump prosecutors, Barbie, Vladimir Putin, King Charles III, and Jerome Powell, but Swift clinched the honor, making history for artists all around the world.

A major credit for this goes to her record-shattering Eras Tour, which became one of the biggest concerts and concert movies of all time.

Speaking to Sam Lansky about training for her Eras Tour, she said in the accompanying feature:

"Every day, I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud — fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs… Then I had three months of dance training, because I wanted to get it in my bones. I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought."

Adding about the recovery process, Swift said:

"I can barely speak because I’ve been singing for three shows straight. Every time I take a step, my feet go crunch, crunch, crunch from dancing in heels."

The TIME features additionally include secondary quotes from other eminent personalities like Shonda Rhimes, Greta Gerwig, Stevie Nicks, Kenny Chesney, and Phoebe Bridgers.

Taylor Alison Swift, better known as simply Taylor Swift, is an American singer-songwriter widely recognized for her deeply personal songwriting, musical versatility, and artistic reinventions.

In the industry since the age of 14, Swift has gone through some major musical changes to develop her ultimate style, which is now being hailed as one of the finest in the industry.

Taylor also boasts several accolades and honors to her name, including 12 Grammy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, 40 American Music Awards, 39 Billboard Music Awards, 23 MTV Video Music Awards, three IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year awards, and 111 Guinness World Records.

She is also the most-streamed woman on Spotify and Apple Music and the highest-grossing female performer ever.