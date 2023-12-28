How many sons does Cher have? All about Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman

Cher's children are hardly the thing that comes to mind when fans talk about the veteran American musician, who has had one of the most flashing careers. But with a widespread drama that covered everything from kidnapping rumors to Cher filing for a conservatorship for her son Elijah Blue Allman, it's time to reflect on the musician's family life.

Cher has won an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Grammy throughout her six-decade career, but her two kids, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman, are her biggest wins. The 77-year-old singer and actress has always expressed her love for her children.

In an interview that dates back to 2004 with Robin McGraw on Dr. Phil, the singer said:

"I always, always wanted to be a mother. I’m proud of, in this lifetime, they both have got great morals. They tell the truth, they root for the underdog, they have respect for people. The things that my mom made me think were the most important things, my children have them."

She had several miscarriages, according to reports, before she welcomed her first child, Chaz Bono, with husband Sonny Bono on March 4, 1969. Shortly after divorcing Bono, she married Gregg Allman of the Allman Brothers Band in 1975 and welcomed Elijah Blue on July 10, 1976.

Who are Cher's children, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman?

Chaz Bono was the first child of Cher and her then-husband, Sonny Bono. Chaz made frequent appearances on his parents' show from a young age. Moreover, his mother sent him to summer acting classes.

Chaz got a scholarship to LaGuardia High School, a performing arts school in New York City. However, he did not follow acting and later came out as a transgender man. He returned to acting with a stint on Dancing with the Stars in 2011. He continued to play recurring roles in several big shows and also set up a few big productions.

Chaz Bono and Cher remain very close to this day, and his mother has been his best friend and supporter.

Cher and Allman parted ways when Elijah Blue Allman was less than three years old, leaving her with exclusive custody of him.

"I stayed with him until I knew I couldn’t because I didn’t want the kids to be around it ... His father was not there ... He never saw his dad," she said in an interview.

This also meant that Elijah had a difficult upbringing, which affected his relationship with his mother. According to sources, Elijah and Cher had long periods of estrangement after Elijah turned adult.

After his school life, Elijah followed in his family’s footsteps and pursued a music career. He found some initial success with his band, which also toured with Limp Bizkit.

Elijah Blue Allman is also currently in the spotlight for his "alleged kidnapping," which was brought to light by his ex-wife. His mother has also filed for a conservatorship, citing Elijah's rampant substance abuse as the reason.