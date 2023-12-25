What did Cher say about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? Iconic singer mocks museum for snubbing her

In an interview with Kelly Clarkson, renowned singer Cher addressed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, mockingly expressing her feelings about being snubbed by the prestigious institution.

"And I'm not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!" she laughed about this on the show last Friday.

Cher is a prominent personality in the music industry with a decades-long career. During the interview, Cher, known for her distinctive voice and boundary-pushing performances, humorously remarked on the perceived oversight by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The singer, who has left an indelible mark on the music landscape with hits like "Believe" and "If I Could Turn Back Time," playfully questioned the institution's criteria for induction.

Cher exhibited clear signs of irritation

"You know what, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars," she continued. "I'm not lying to you. I will never change my mind. They can basically do whatever they want."

The singer's career spans an impressive spectrum, encompassing not only music but also acting and activism. Her impact on pop culture is undeniable, making her exclusion from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame a topic of fascination and debate. Fans took to social media to rally behind Cher, expressing their support and echoing her sentiments about the institution's choices.

"I was about to say 'sh*tting you!' You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars … I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves."

On her career front, in late October, Cher launched her festive album Christmas, which includes tracks like "Home" with Michael Bublé and "Drop Top Sleigh Ride" with Tyga.

"DJ Play a Christmas Song," her new song is topping the billboards yet again as she repeats history in her legendary style. We await more updates on how long this song stays on the chartbusters, if the records of her previous albums are anything to go by, it can be assured she is not mincing words. She might take the honor, as she says, by giving it back through the records.

“It took four of them, to be one of me,” she quipped with wit on the show. She added, “and I’m not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” addressing the fact to the audience.

Cher's reaction to the snub resonated with fans who appreciate her candidness and authenticity. It also reignited a broader conversation about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's selection practices and whether they truly encapsulate the diverse and influential contributions of artists across genres.

Online support from the fans

There are a few reactions from netizens surrounding this topic which go like:

Some expressed shock over her absence in the hall of fame for years; some started criticizing the museum itself and called for instant recognition of the legend.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This lighthearted criticism adds a new chapter to the ongoing story of musicians and their relationship with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It also serves as a reminder that, regardless of prizes and accolades, Cher's influence stretches well beyond any institutional recognition.