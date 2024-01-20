How many sons does Rick Harrison have? All about his children as Pawn Stars personality's boy passes away 

Pawn Stars creator and star Rick Harrison’s son, Adam, reportedly passed away recently at the age of 39 under tragic circumstances. TMZ first broke the news, citing a rep of reality star Rick Harrison, who confirmed Adam’s passing on January 19, 2024, saying he died from a fatal overdose. The rep told the network that the reality star’s shattered family discovered the news on Friday morning.

However, it is unclear when the incident occurred. In a joint statement issued via Rick’s rep on Friday to Page Six, the Harrison family said:

“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.”

Rick Harrison also penned an emotional tribute to his late son on Instagram, posted along with a picture of the father-son duo:

"You will always be in my heart! I love you, Adam."

Rick "The Spotter" Harrison has three sons - Corey, Adam, and Jeff. Adam Harrison is Rick’s second son with his first wife, Kim.

Rick had two children, Corey, born in 1983, and Adam in 1984, with his first wife Kim, before they divorced in 1985. Rick married his second wife, Tracy, in 1986. They had a son named Jake, before they divorced in 2011.

What we know about Rick Harrison's sons, Corey, Adam and Jeff

Expand Tweet

The reality television series, Pawn Shop, debuted on History Channel in 2009 and catapulted the family operating a Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas to fame. The shop, spearheaded by Rick Harrison and his oldest son, Corey Harrison, sells unique artifacts.

Rick's oldest son, Corey, who is 40 years old, appeared on Pawn Stars during its debut season in 2009. Corey married Korina in 2017, but the marriage came to a crashing end in 2018. At the time, Corey told The Blast:

"Karina and I love each other very much. With our competing work schedules, we just weren't able to make the marriage work but remain good friends and want only the best for each other."

While Corey was devoted to the family business and was heavily featured in the reality show, Rick’s second son, Adam, who sporadically helped out in the shop, seemingly showed no interest in the business and the corresponding reality show.

Adam, who lived a relatively private life, was not featured in any of the episodes. Distractify reported he bowed out of the family business and worked as a plumber.

Meanwhile, Rick Harrison’s youngest son, Jake, made his first debut in Season 18 of Pawn Stars in 2021. According to Rick’s Instagram post, Jake graduated high school in 2022 and was headed to college.

Rick Harrison, who left school after the ninth grade, launched the pawn shop after gaining some brief experience with trading valuable artifacts. During an appearance on Life, Liberty & Levin, Rick explained:

"I [had] a little bit of a job here, started buying and selling stuff, basically educated myself. I've always been buying and selling stuff. I wanted a pawn shop."

Authorities have not provided any details surrounding Adam’s overdose death. According to TMZ, Las Vegas police are reportedly investigating the incident.