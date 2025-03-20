How many times has Sia been married? All about her husbands and kids as singer splits from Daniel Bernad   

Australian singer and songwriter Sia filed for divorce from her husband Daniel Bernad after two years of marriage. The filing took place at the Los Angeles Superior Court on March 19, 2025. Meanwhile, their separation date was listed as Tuesday, according to the petition obtained by People Magazine.

Ad

According to the outlet, the nine-time Grammy nominee cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the divorce filing and has claimed the court do not offer any spousal support to Daniel Bernad.

Additionally, Sia has sought the physical and legal custody of their 11-month-old child, Somersault Wonder Bernad. However, she has mentioned considering “visitation rights” for Daniel. She has been married twice.

Exploring the personal life of Sia amid her divorce filing from Daniel Bernad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sia tied the knot with her first husband, documentarian Erik Anders Lang in an intimate ceremony at her Palm Springs home in California in August 2014. She filed for divorce from Lang after two years of marriage citing it was done after “much soul searching and consideration.”

The divorce was finalized in 2017. The couple has no kid together. In a 2020 interview with InStyle, the We Are Born singer shared having undergone IVF treatments during this relationship.

Ad

Later, the Chandelier songstress began dating Daniel Bernad in December 2021 and legally married him a year later. In May 2023, they exchanged vows at a private ceremony at the Dolce & Gabbana’s Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy, in presence of friends and family.

The two welcomed their son Somersault in March 2024. Until her Wednesday’s divorce filing, the existence of the child remained undisclosed, as per Daily Mail.

Sia also has two other children, whom she adopted from foster care in 2019 and had just turned 18. Her adoption was part of the year’s HBO documentary, Foster. A year later, she announced becoming a grandmother after one of her 19-year-old boys became a father to twins.

Ad

The 49-year-old artist was previously in a relationship with musician Jocelyn “JD” Samson from 2008 to 2011. They reportedly wanted to have kids, but the plan never worked out. During a 2010 interview with Sydney Morning Herald, she mentioned fighting against same-s*x discrimination in the USA, and came out as bisexual.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sia’s first boyfriend was an Adelaide native Daniel Pontifex. However, the relationship met with a tragic end after Pontifex passed away on his 24th birthday in a road accident in 1997. He was run over by a taxi while working at Kensington Place Restaurant in London.

During a December 2007 interview with Gigwise, she opened up about Dan’s demise. She explained that when Pontifex died, they were on a break.

“We'd split up but we were going to get back together and travel. I was five days into my stay in Thailand and I got this call from my mum and I knew that someone had died,” she recalled.

Ad

The Reasonable Woman maker added:

“I went back to his funeral in Adelaide and his friends in London were so nice, they rang me and said we know you've got a ticket here, come anyway and stay with us. So, I came and there was like thirteen of us in a three-bedroom apartment and we were all grieving and we all got drunk for a f*cking long time.”

Ad

Ad

She later told The Sunday Telegraph in 2007 how the tragedy led her into alcoholism, drug abuse, and depression, that took several years for her to recover and launch a solo career.

“We were all devastated, so we got s**t-faced on drugs and (British strong lager) Special Brew. Unfortunately, that bender lasted six years for me,” the mother of three noted at the time.

Dan’s demise also led her to attempt suicide in 2010 and get diagnosed with bipolar disorder. However, with the help of a friend, Sia undertook the path to healing via a 12-step recovery program. Her 2001 album Healing is Difficult revolves around her struggles during this difficult time. Sia identified as queer in 2013 via an X post.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback