How many times has Val Chmerkovskiy won Dancing with the Stars? Details explored

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) found the 32nd Mirrorball Trophy winner earlier this week. The Top 5 celebrities and their professional partners competed in two rounds in the season finale. This included How I Met Your Mother's Alyson Hannigan, Bravo star Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, The Bachelorette Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, singer Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, along with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy.

For the Marvel star, it was her first time on reality television, and she knocked it out of the park. She, along with her professional dancing partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, became the winners. This marked Val's third win throughout his time on the show.

Episodes of Dancing with the Stars season 32 are available on ABC.

Val Chmerkovskiy's Dancing with the Stars history explored

Professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars in 2011 during season 13 and has reappeared in every season since. In his first season, he was partnered up with Elisabetta Canalis, and they finished 11th in the second week.

In the following season, Val was paired up with Sherri Shepherd, and they were eliminated in week 4 and finished 10th. In DWTS season 15, he was partnered up with Kelly Monaco, and the two finished third.

In Dancing with the Stars season 16, he was paired up with actress Zendaya, and they were the first runners-up. The following season, Val Chmerkovskiy was partnered up with Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, and they placed sixth. In DWTS season 18, he and Danica McKellar finished sixth. The following season, the professional dancer and Janel Parrish finished third.

Things changed in season 20 as Val Chmerkovskiy finally got his first win after being a part of the show for seven years. He was paired up with Rumer Willis. The two got two perfect scores throughout the season, once in week eight for their Paso Doble and Foxtrot, Freestyle, and Paso Doble during the season finale.

In DWTS season 21, he was paired up with Tamar Braxton, and the two finished fifth. For the following season, his celebrity partner was Ginger Lee, and the pair finished third.

Val once again took home the prize in season 23, along with Laurie Hernandez. The two received a total of six perfect scores. In week nine, their Argentine Tango and contemporary dance earned them 10s across the board. The following week, their Foxtrot and Samba did the same. In the season finale, their freestyle and the fusion of Argentine Tango and Foxtrot also earned them 10s.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Normani Kordei placed third in season 24, while season 25 saw Val and Victoria Arlen finish fifth. In season 27, the professional dancer and Nancy McKeon finished 11th, while in the following season, he and Sailor Cook placed ninth.

In Dancing with the Stars season 29, Val Chmerkovskiy and Monica Aldama finished 10th, and the following season, he and Olivia Jade finished 8th. In season 31, the DTWS pro dancer was paired up with The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, and they were the first runners-up. In the latest season of the dance reality show, season 32, Val Chmerkovskiy and Xochitl Gomez finished first.

