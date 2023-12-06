Who won Dancing With The Stars season 32? Crown Victor revealed

Dancing With The Stars, ABC's popular celebrity dance competition, wrapped up another impressive season on December 5, 2023. The finale segment saw another Mirrorball Trophy winner emerge and win the prize.

The remaining pairs performed in two rounds and ultimately Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy won the title. Alyson and Sasha placed fifth, while Charity and Artem came fourth. This was followed by Ariana and Pasha finishing third and Jason and Danielle finishing second.

Former champion Charli D'Amelio made a special appearance to present the season 32 winners with the Mirrorball Trophy.

Episodes of Dancing With The Stars are available to stream on ABC.

"I never thought I'd be this good of a dancer": Dancing With The Stars season 32 winner Xochitl Gomez

Ahead of the season finale, the 17-year-old Mexican-American actor spoke to Hola Magazine about her time on the show. During the conversation, she noted that Dancing With The Stars has helped her gain respect for dancers.

"I never thought I'd be this good of a dancer, so getting in the finale is fabulous...Being a 17-year-old and doing this show, I've gained a lot of respect for dancers," she said.

The season 32 winner shed light on her and Val's pre-performance ritual and stated that before every performance, they do a little prayer and are "just thankful" for being able to perform and hope to give it their best. She said it was a good way to calm themselves, including the nerves and the excitement.

Xochitl spoke about her favorite performance and noted that it was "Quickstep." She called it "fun" and "cute," and added that it went hand in hand with Paso Doble.

Dancing With The Stars season 32 finale recap

The finale episode aired on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, and started with a redemption round. During this, the remaining contestants and their professional dancing partners had to dance to a style they had previously performed.

The round started with Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, who danced Salsa and scored 25 out of 30. Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagrach were next with Foxtrot and scored 30 out of 30. Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov's Samba earned them 29 out of 30.

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev's Tango also earned the Dancing With The Stars contestants 29 out of 30. Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy were the last couple to perform in the redemption round and danced Foxtrot, which earned them 30 out of 30.

This was followed by a freestyle round that started with Charity Lawson. Her performance earned her a perfect score. Jason Mraz was next and he also received 30 out of 30. Ariana Madix also received a perfect score, while Alyson Hannigan scored 28 out of 30. Xochitl Gomez also received a perfect score.

The final scoreboard read:

Xochitl Gomez - 120

Charity Lawson - 118

Ariana Madix - 117

Jason Mraz - 117

Alyson Hannigan - 104

