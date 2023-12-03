When will Dancing with the Stars season 32 finale air? Release date, performance list, and more

As the December 5, 2023, airing of the Dancing with the Stars season 32 finale on ABC draws near, fans anxiously await the moment when the winner will be unveiled, claiming the coveted trophy and securing their place in the show's history.

During the November 28 episode, the five remaining couples lit up the ballroom with two captivating performances each, vying fiercely for their chance to secure a spot in the upcoming finale.

Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli, serving as judges, delivered their most insightful and challenging feedback. Meanwhile, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough ensured the show's seamless flow.

The finale of Dancing with the Stars awaits

In a historic first for Dancing with the Stars, the season 32 finale will feature a remarkable lineup of five dance duos, all vying for the prestigious Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

The finale will air on Tuesday, December 5 at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+. The next day, it will be available on Hulu. It will feature all five couples expressing their creativity through freestyle dances, aiming for the coveted trophy.

In an unprecedented move, the season 32 semi-finals left viewers on edge, hinting at eliminations for Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov or Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov on Dancing with the Stars (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

However, co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough revealed that none of the duos would be eliminated, sending all five, including the frontrunners, to the finale. Apart from Xochitl Gomez, Ariana Madix, and their respective partners, the current finalists include Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, and Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber.

Madix, 38, joked to Page Six and said,

"That pretend elimination was the most terrifying thing. It was sick and twisted. I was like, ‘I love you guys, but also, I hate you guys for that!"

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy dominated the competition after delivering two flawless performances, securing perfect scores for both dances and an impressive total of 60 out of 60.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, with a combined score of 51 after their two performances, are advancing to the finale despite having the lowest score in the semi-finals. They will compete against the other couples for the ultimate prize.

Performance line-up for Dancing with the Stars season 32 finale

Hannigan, an avid Taylor Swift fan, shared that she and Farber will have another opportunity to dance to one of Swift's songs following their tribute on Taylor Swift Night during the show.

In the redemption round on Dancing with the Stars, Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will showcase a Foxtrot to Frank Sinatra's Fly Me to the Moon. For the freestyle round, the duo has opted for Happy by C2C featuring Derek Martin.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and pro Pasha Pashkov are gearing up for a Samba to the Spice Girls' Spice Up Your Life. Madix's freestyle will be a mashup featuring Beyoncé's Run The World (Girls) and Ciara's Level Up.

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will Tango to Libertango by Astor Piazzolla. Lawson's freestyle will feature Lose My Breath by Destiny’s Child and Suéltate by Sam I & Jarina De Marco, featuring Anitta.

Doctor Strange's Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy will be the second of the night to perform a Foxtrot on Tuesday night, this time set to Katy Perry’s Unconditionally. For the freestyle round, Gomez and Chmerkovskiy have chosen Que Calor by District 78.

As always, fans of Dancing with the Stars have a say in who takes home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. Those watching the live show on Tuesday can cast their votes via text.

Don't miss the thrilling conclusion of the dance show on December 5, 2023, at 8 pm, exclusively on ABC.