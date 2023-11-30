Are Sasha and Pasha on DWTS brothers? Duo's relationship details explored

DWTS season 32 is headed towards a bombastic finale as the competition for the famed mirrorball trophy intensifies. In the recent semi-finals of DWTS, five couples managed to set the dance floor ablaze with their dedication and skills. Among those who made it to the finals of DWTS season 32 were Sasha Farber and Pasha Pashkov.

Both are professional dancers who have been associated with the ABC show for quite some time now and have made multiple appearances either on their own or along with their troupe. In the latest installment of the dance reality show, Sasha is paired with film and television actress Alyson Hannigan while Pasha is dancing with his celebrity wife Daniella Karagach.

Similarities in their respective names have led many audiences to speculate whether Sasha and Pasha are related. The fact that they resemble each other has added fuel to the fire. However, the two pro dancers are not related by any means.

DWTS pro-Sasha Farber lost his brother a year ago

While Sasha Farber isn't officially related to Pasha Pashkov, he did indeed have a younger cousin named Andrew, who met his unfortunate demise back in April 2022. Sasha took to his official Instagram to break the sad news and narrated in detail how the two cousins were close to each other. Andrew's death caused a void in Sasha's life and the DWTS pro wished to eulogize his late cousin to the best of his ability.

Sasha wrote: "This hurts beyond words, and never in a million years did I think I would be writing a post like this about my little cousin."

He then went on to recall his shared journey with Andrew back when they first landed in Australia: "Andrew and I came to Australia as little kids, and you could say we were partners in crime. Everywhere he went I went, & everywhere I went he went. I remember one day Andrew called me to come outside, He picked me up and he said I have a surprise for you, we drove to a private airport, where I soon realized I was going to be his first passenger on a 4-seater plane. He was so excited I’ll never forget it."

Sasha ended on an emotional note by saying: "I have so many stories with Andrew and they will always be in my memory, it is a very hard time for all our friends and family. I love you Andrew and I will always cherish our times together R.I.P 💔and we will laugh and joke again I promise, LOVE YOU MY DEAR COUSIN"

DWTS pro Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach first married couple to make it to the finals

In an interesting turn of events which saw the first time a married couple made it to the finals of DWTS together, celebrity Daniella Karagach and her husband cum professional dance partner Pasha Pashkov still manage to have a shot at taking the mirrorball trophy home.

In the most recent semi-final episode, fierce competition among the teams consisting of Daniella and Jason Mraz, Sasha and Alyson, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, Ariana Madix and Pasha along with Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy. From among these five teams, Daniella-Jason, Sasha-Alyson and Charity-Artem were able to secure the first three positions while Ariana-Pasha and Xochitl-Val were given an opportunity to move forward to the finals as well.

Daniella and Pasha have been married since 2014 and share a daughter named Nikita.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on ABC and Disney+.