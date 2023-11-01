Who was eliminated from DWTS season 32 episode 6? Recap and more details explored

In a surprising turn of events, Mauricio Umansky was eliminated from DWTS season 32 episode 6, despite not being the lowest scorer of the night. The episode, aired on October 31, 2023, was titled Monster Night. It featured nine celebrities dancing to themes like zombies, aliens, and werewolves. The stakes were high as the contestants were vying for the Len Goodman Mirror Ball Trophy.

The latest DWTS episode also included a dance Monster-thon, a mix of the hustle and Charleston, where Xochitl Gomez emerged as the winner, adding 5 bonus points to her score. Her total score of 42 made her the leader of the night, even as she battled a minor injury.

With top performances from Jason Mraz, Ariana Madix, and Charity Lawson, the episode was packed with memorable moments.

The shocking exit of Mauricio Umansky in DWTS season 32 episode 6

Mauricio Umansky's unanticipated exit

Mauricio Umansky, who danced the Argentine Tango with Emma Slater, received a score of 31 on DWTS season 32 episode 6. The judges praised his strong upper body but pointed out that his legwork needed improvement. Despite these critiques, Mauricio was not the lowest scorer, making his elimination a shocker for both the audience and the judges.

However, the elimination was a product of the scores as well as votes received, and the latter seem to have led to this result.

The crowd's reaction was a mix of disbelief and disappointment, as many had expected other contestants to be in the danger zone.

Xochitl Gomez steals the Monster-thon

The episode featured a dance Monster-thon, where contestants had to perform a mix of the hustle and Charleston. Xochitl Gomez, who had a minor injury, not only participated but also won this segment. She added 5 bonus points to her score, making her the leader of the night with a total of 42 points.

Her win in the DWTS season 32 monster-thon was a highlight of the episode and kept the audience on the edge of their seats.

Top-scoring performances

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach opened the night with a Contemporary dance that earned them a score of 36. The judges praised their lifts but also mentioned that Jason could have been more grounded in his performance.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov also stood out with their Argentine Tango, which earned them a score of 37. The judges called their performance "authentic," lauding their chemistry and technique.

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev performed a Jive that was described as "tight and clean" by the judges. They earned a score of 35, rounding out the top performances of the night.

Unexpected moments

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber performed an energetic Paso Doble that had its ups and downs, leading to a score of 29. The judges noted her enthusiasm, but also pointed out a few mistakes in her routine.

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold's Argentine Tango was another performance that caught attention. Scoring 28, the judges advised Harry to focus more on his fans and less on the critiques.

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong's Paso Doble was a mix of power and raw emotion. They scored 33, and while the judges praised the energy, they felt the performance lacked refinement.

Judges' take and final scorecard for this episode of DWTS season 32

The judges had a busy night, providing detailed feedback to each contestant. Their comments ranged from technical advice to emotional responses. For instance, they advised Jason Mraz to be more grounded, while they praised Ariana Madix for the authenticity in her performance.

Here’s the final scorecard of DWTS season 32 week 6:

Xochitl and Val: 42

Ariana and Pasha: 41

Jason and Daniella: 39

Charity and Artem: 38

Lele and Brandon: 38

Mauricio and Emma: 33

Barry and Peta: 32

Alyson and Sasha: 31

Harry and Rylee: 29

Their scores and comments played a crucial role in shaping the episode's outcome, adding another layer of complexity to the competition. As the celebrities prepare for the next DWTS season 32 episode, viewers are left wondering what surprises Dancing with the Stars has in store for them next.