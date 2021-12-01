How did Marcus Lamb die? Anti-vax Christian founder of Daystar Television Network passes away at 64

Well-known televangelist Marcus Lamb is no more. He recently passed away at the age of 64, and the Daystar Television Network confirmed the news.

The latest tweet of Daystar Television Network announced the death of Lamb and added that the family needs some privacy, for now, to deal with the loss. Several personalities opposed the use of Covid-19 vaccines in the last few months, and Lamb was one of them.

Marcus Lamb’s cause of death explored

Reports say that Marcus Lamb contracted Covid-19 a few weeks ago. His son, Jonathan, hosted the Daystar broadcast on November 23 and requested listeners to pray for his father’s quick recovery.

Jonathan spoke to his viewers directly from the hospital, and his mother and Lamb’s wife, Joni, said that the current situation is similar to riding a roller coaster. Joni thanked the viewers for their prayers and said that she could feel the prayers of the people.

Family thinks of Marcus Lamb's COVID-19 diagnosis as a spiritual attack

Joni also requested everyone to pray for his lungs to clear Covid pneumonia and his oxygen level to remain strong and go up so that he can recover quickly and they can bring him home. Jonathan called his father’s Covid-19 diagnosis as a spiritual attack from the enemy to take him down.

The Daystar Television Network spent several hours a day broadcasting to anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine individuals and groups. Marcus Lamb’s family spent an hour of their broadcast on censorship around the pandemic in July 2020, which featured misinformation group America’s Frontline Doctors.

About Marcus Lamb in brief

Marcus Lamb was the founder of the Daystar Television Network (Image via DavidBegnaud/Twitter)

Born on October 7, 1957, he was a televangelist and the co-founder, president, and CEO of the Daystar Television Network. The value of the network is estimated to be around $230 million.

Lamb grew up in Macon, Georgia, and attended the East Macon Church of God. He became a Christian when he was five and attended Lee University when he was 16 years old.

Following his graduation, Marcus Lamb married Joni Trammell in 1982, and they visited churches in their early years of marriage to teach the gospel. Before his marriage, he founded The Word of God Fellowship in 1980 and launched the Daystar Network in 1997.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha