How did Mark Roth die? Cause of death explored as bowling legend passes away at 70

On Friday, November 26, U.S. professional bowler Mark Roth passed away at the age of 70. PBA commissioner Tom Clark first shared the news of his demise on his Twitter.

He shared a snap of Mark Roth with a bowling ball and wrote,

"...I have bad news. Moments ago, I received the phone call from Denise Roth that we've be [sic] dreading. The Great Mark Roth passed away today."

Tom Clark @ClarkPBA Hello. I have bad news. Moments ago, I received the phone call from Denise Roth that we've be dreading.

The Great Mark Roth passed away today.

Denise asked me to let you know, and thank you all for the kindness.

I can't believe he is gone. He is a hero.

Mark is at peace now.

As per reports five days earlier, Roth's wife Denise said that Mark was "very sick." She also asked well-wishers to pray for her family.

What was the cause of Mark Roth's death?

Jason Belmonte 🎳 @JBelmo With a heavy heart I send my condolences to Denise and the entire Roth family.

Mark was a pioneer, he changed the game, a legend of the game and one of the most dominating forces to ever roll a ball. I aspire to reach his greatness!

I’ll miss him! A lot.

RIP mate!



The late Mark Roth reportedly suffered from pneumonia and died due to complications from the disease. He had congestive heart failure from the difficulties and died in Fulton, New York. Previously, in 2019, Mark had a heart attack, which sent him to a week of intensive care. He also previously had a stroke in 2009.

Mark Roth's legacy explored

Mark Roth was a member of the PBA and won 34 PBA Tour titles in his career. In 1984, he won two major championships, the U.S. Open and the Touring Players Championship. The New York native was also a USBC Hall of Fame inductee.

Although Mark was active from 1970 to 2009, his most prominent years were from 1975 to 1987, when he was in his mid to late 20s. Furthermore, on 5 January 1980, his game in the ARC Alameda Open at Mel's Southshore Bowl in California made Mark Roth the first bowler to pick up the 7-10 split on television.

Roth won PBA Player of the Year honors four times in 1977, 1978, 1979, and 1984, respectively. He was also a six-time PBA High Average Award winner. As per reports, he made several televised appearances during his finals games.

According to his profile in the United States Bowling Congress,

"Mark Roth is widely regarded as the father of the modern power game. He revolutionized the sport with his high-rev style and dominated the PBA Tour in the late 1970s."

Amongst Mark Roth's several records in 1978, he set a PBA record with eight titles in a single season. Furthermore, Roth was on the PBA's 2008 list of "50 Greatest Players of the Last 50 Years."

