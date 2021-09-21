What happened to Buddy Valastro's hand? 'Cake Boss' star reveals '95%' recovery from gruesome injury suffered at a bowling alley 

Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro recently shared an important update about his health a year after his gruesome hand injury in a bowling alley incident.

The cake maker got back in the kitchen during an episode of The Rachael Ray Show after undergoing nearly five surgeries since 2020.

While speaking with Ray, the reality star mentioned that his hand is now 95% healed:

"I'd say we're about 95 percent, which if that's as good as it's going to get Rachael, I'll take it! And the fact that I'm able to still do what I love, like doing that last season of 'Buddy vs. Duff,' it was amazing because of the fact that I could still do it."

Earlier this year, Buddy Valastro mentioned that he got nearly 75% strength back following his final surgery:

"I'm feeling good. My hand is coming along. I had my fifth surgery about a month ago. Now I definitely have a lot more of my mobility back, so I can make a whole fist, I can make all my fingers straight, and I've got about 75% of my strength back."

In September 2020, the 44-year-old suffered a horrific injury after a pinsetter accidentally pierced his right hand in a bowling alley. However, following months of rigorous treatment, the baker has made a recovery.

Buddy Valastro resumed baking activities by making a cake as a token of appreciation for his doctors. He took to Instagram to share several pictures of the cake and wrote:

"Check out the super special cake I made for Dr. Michelle Carlson, the nurses and staff at @hspecialsurgery as a token of my immense appreciation! I could never thank them enough for all they have done to help me on this journey to a full recovery."

The cake featured a replica of New York's Hospital for Special Surgery, instrumental in Valastro's recovery. Buddy Valastro also successfully filmed the third season of his popular show Buddy vs. Duff following his latest surgery.

Buddy Valastro's narrowly escaped permanent damage to his hand

Buddy Valastro suffered a gruesome hand injury at his bowling alley in September 2020 (Image via Getty Images)

Buddy Valastro is an American baker and reality TV star. He is best known for his TV show Cake Boss and Buddy vs. Duff. He is also the owner of Carlo's Bakery and the face of Buddy V's Ristorante.

His bakery is established in seven locations across New Jersey, New York, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Orlando, Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia.

Buddy Valastro has also appeared in Next Great Baker, Buddy's Bakery Rescue, and Kitchen Boss. He was also listed as the 50 most influential people in Hudson County by the Hudson Reporter.

Unfortunately, the cake designer suffered a terrifying accident at his private bowling alley last year. He was reportedly spending time with his family at his New Jersey home when his right hand got stuck in a bowling pinsetter. His sons cut the metal rod with a reciprocating saw to save Valastro from losing his hand.

At the time, Buddy Valastro's representative told People that the malfunction of the pinsetter left his hand "impaled":

"There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but it turned into a terrible accident. After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit. Unable to remove his hand, he saw a 1-1/2 metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger."

Buddy Valastro's wife Lisa called police authorities following the incident and he was immediately rushed to the hospital. Doctors performed two emergency surgeries and two follow-up surgeries in an attempt to recover his hand.

Valastro opened up about his injury during an interview with People:

"It looked like a Halloween movie. [It] was the worst pain that I've ever encountered in my life."

Meanwhile, he also thanked his family and fans for their immense love and support during this critical phase:

"My wife, with the recovery, was amazing, my kids, my sisters, my brother-in-laws. But most of all, the fans. The love and support you get from everyone, it means a lot."

After months of treatment, surgery, and therapy, Buddy Valastro has successfully healed from the injury. He has returned to his bakeries and also resumed professional baking.

Valastro has vowed never to experiment with bowling equipment despite his love for the game.

