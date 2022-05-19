How did Marnie Schulenberg die? Tributes pour in as 'As the World Turns' star dies aged 37

Soap actress Marnie Schulenberg passed away at the age of 37. She was known for playing the role of Jo Sullivan in the One Life to Live reboot and Alison Stewart on As the World Turns.
Her representative Kyle Luker revealed the news, who said that Schulenberg died on May 17 in Bloomfield, New Jersey, following a battle with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.
Marnie Schulenberg's cause of death explored
Schulenberg's representative, Kyle Luker, revealed that she died from stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. Previously, Schulenberg shared a post on her social media platform on Mother's Day, saying that she was released from the hospital on May 20 but was sent home with an oxygen machine.
In another post, she stated that she needed an oxygen tank to survive, which was not ideal as she had a young daughter. She wrote,
"I want to be strong and beautiful for her. I want to show her how to move throughout this world with compassion, strength, vivacity, humor and joy like my Mother showed me."
The Blue Bloods star was diagnosed with cancer on May 8, 2020, five months after the birth of her daughter Coda. Writing about her diagnosis, she mentioned,
"Zack and I vacillate between utter devastation and fierce determination. The narrative of the life we signed on for the day we married will never be the same. Now we must adjust, stay present and f***ing fight."
Fans pay tribute on Twitter
Marnie Schulenberg gained recognition in all these years for her flawless performances in film and television. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise:
Journey of Marnie Schulenberg as an actress
Born on May 21, 1984, Marnie Schulenberg attended Barnstable High School, participating in musicals and vocal jazz ensembles. She graduated from DeSales University in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, with a bachelor's degree in theater in May 2006.
She was cast as Alison Stewart in 2006 on The Young, and the Restless, followed by As the World Turns. She also earned a Daytime Emmy Award nomination in the category of Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 2010.
She made her film debut with the 2009 romantic comedy Made for Each Other. She made guest appearances on television shows like Divorce, Army Wives, Canterbury's Law, Fringe, Elementary, and others. She appeared as Sherry Tanner in three episodes of the comedy-drama series Royal Pains.
Schulenberg was then cast as Jo Sullivan on the ABC soap opera, One Life to Live in 2013. She played the role of Peyton Adams on the YouTube soap opera Tainted Dreams, which premiered in December 2013 and later moved to Amazon Prime. She also made a guest appearance on the CBS legal drama The Good Fight in 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Zack Robidas, and daughter Coda Jones.