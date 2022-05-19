How did Marnie Schulenberg die? Tributes pour in as 'As the World Turns' star dies aged 37

Soap actress Marnie Schulenberg passed away at the age of 37. She was known for playing the role of Jo Sullivan in the One Life to Live reboot and Alison Stewart on As the World Turns.

Her representative Kyle Luker revealed the news, who said that Schulenberg died on May 17 in Bloomfield, New Jersey, following a battle with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

ᒪᗩᑎᑕᗴ 🏳️‍🌈 @LanceUSA70 Daytime Emmy Award winner Marnie Schulenburg ("As the World Turns" and "One Life to Live") has passed away at age 37 following a very strong fight against breast cancer. May she rest in peace. Daytime Emmy Award winner Marnie Schulenburg ("As the World Turns" and "One Life to Live") has passed away at age 37 following a very strong fight against breast cancer. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/IQW6d0riej

Mike Barnes @MikeBarnes4 #RIP Marnie Schulenburg, 37; the actress leaves behind her daughter, Coda, 2. "My mother showed up 100 percent all day every day for me," she wrote. "I want to give Coda the same, but I must be kind to myself and remember that nothing is permanent.” bit.ly/3LuLzP8 #RIP Marnie Schulenburg, 37; the actress leaves behind her daughter, Coda, 2. "My mother showed up 100 percent all day every day for me," she wrote. "I want to give Coda the same, but I must be kind to myself and remember that nothing is permanent.” bit.ly/3LuLzP8

Marnie Schulenberg's cause of death explored

Schulenberg's representative, Kyle Luker, revealed that she died from stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. Previously, Schulenberg shared a post on her social media platform on Mother's Day, saying that she was released from the hospital on May 20 but was sent home with an oxygen machine.

In another post, she stated that she needed an oxygen tank to survive, which was not ideal as she had a young daughter. She wrote,

"I want to be strong and beautiful for her. I want to show her how to move throughout this world with compassion, strength, vivacity, humor and joy like my Mother showed me."

The Blue Bloods star was diagnosed with cancer on May 8, 2020, five months after the birth of her daughter Coda. Writing about her diagnosis, she mentioned,

"Zack and I vacillate between utter devastation and fierce determination. The narrative of the life we signed on for the day we married will never be the same. Now we must adjust, stay present and f***ing fight."

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Marnie Schulenberg gained recognition in all these years for her flawless performances in film and television. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise:

Michael kelley @BellGuginofan1 i am just so sad to hear of her passing. i thought she was a good little actress and seemed like the best of people. she was in the hospital for a long time and they decided to send her home around mom's day and i guess i know why now. #MarnieSchulenburg i am just so sad to hear of her passing. i thought she was a good little actress and seemed like the best of people. she was in the hospital for a long time and they decided to send her home around mom's day and i guess i know why now. #MarnieSchulenburg

julie carducci @sseneqinu Marnie Schulenburg, Actress on ‘As the World Turns’ and ‘One Life to Live,’ Dies at 37 yahoo.com/entertainment/… May her soul through the Mercy of God Rest In Peace Amen! Marnie Schulenburg, Actress on ‘As the World Turns’ and ‘One Life to Live,’ Dies at 37 yahoo.com/entertainment/… May her soul through the Mercy of God Rest In Peace Amen! 🙏🙏❤️❤️

𝕎𝕚𝕝𝕝 𝕄𝕔𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕝𝕖𝕪 @willmckinley



soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/631… #AsTheWorldTurns Marnie Schulenburg (1984–2022) — Daytime Emmy nominee, longest-tenured actress to play Alison Stewart on AS THE WORLD TURNS Marnie Schulenburg (1984–2022) — Daytime Emmy nominee, longest-tenured actress to play Alison Stewart on AS THE WORLD TURNSsoaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/631… #AsTheWorldTurns https://t.co/qcO584GXiQ

Rhea Liang @LiangRhea



It's time to end the war rhetoric when talking about cancer.

variety.com/2022/tv/news/m… 'Please don’t say Marnie lost her battle to cancer. It’s simply not true. I watched her kick cancer’s ass everyday since diagnosis.'It's time to end the war rhetoric when talking about cancer. 'Please don’t say Marnie lost her battle to cancer. It’s simply not true. I watched her kick cancer’s ass everyday since diagnosis.'It's time to end the war rhetoric when talking about cancer. 💔💔💔variety.com/2022/tv/news/m…

Dan J Kroll @DanJKroll I found this photo of Marnie Schulenburg from the 2010 #DaytimeEmmys , where she was a nominee for Outstanding Younger Actress. Sending love to Zack, Coda, and all of Marnie's loved ones. soapcentral.com/as-the-world-t… I found this photo of Marnie Schulenburg from the 2010 #DaytimeEmmys, where she was a nominee for Outstanding Younger Actress. Sending love to Zack, Coda, and all of Marnie's loved ones. soapcentral.com/as-the-world-t… https://t.co/TIPxCBS2qw

Journey of Marnie Schulenberg as an actress

Marnie Schulenberg mainly was known for her performance as Alison Stewart on As the World Turns (Image via Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Born on May 21, 1984, Marnie Schulenberg attended Barnstable High School, participating in musicals and vocal jazz ensembles. She graduated from DeSales University in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, with a bachelor's degree in theater in May 2006.

She was cast as Alison Stewart in 2006 on The Young, and the Restless, followed by As the World Turns. She also earned a Daytime Emmy Award nomination in the category of Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 2010.

She made her film debut with the 2009 romantic comedy Made for Each Other. She made guest appearances on television shows like Divorce, Army Wives, Canterbury's Law, Fringe, Elementary, and others. She appeared as Sherry Tanner in three episodes of the comedy-drama series Royal Pains.

Schulenberg was then cast as Jo Sullivan on the ABC soap opera, One Life to Live in 2013. She played the role of Peyton Adams on the YouTube soap opera Tainted Dreams, which premiered in December 2013 and later moved to Amazon Prime. She also made a guest appearance on the CBS legal drama The Good Fight in 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Zack Robidas, and daughter Coda Jones.

