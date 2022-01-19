How did Marty Roberts die? Cause of death explored as one half of 'Marty & Elayne' dies aged 89

Marty Roberts of Marty & Elayne passed away on January 13 at the age of 89.

His daughter, Hali, confirmed the music icon’s death, adding that they are heartbroken over the news of his death. She said,

“Marty passed peacefully on Thursday the 13th, 2022. My mom and I are devastated by his loss and there is nobody that could ever take his place. He had a joke and a smile (smiling is free, he would say!) for everyone he met and was the kindest, most self sacrificing man in the world. We will miss him more than words can express.”

Scott Huver @thehuve Marty Roberts, of the Dresden’s musical mainstays Marty & Elayne, has passed away.



If you ever spent an evening at the Dresden on any given Tuesday-Saturday over the past four decades, you were treated to one of the most enduring - and endearing - L.A. cocktail lounge acts.(1) Marty Roberts, of the Dresden’s musical mainstays Marty & Elayne, has passed away. If you ever spent an evening at the Dresden on any given Tuesday-Saturday over the past four decades, you were treated to one of the most enduring - and endearing - L.A. cocktail lounge acts.(1) https://t.co/VE6hPvo8kt

Hali indicated that a celebration of her father’s life would be held at The Dresden. However, the date of the event is yet to be confirmed.

Marty Roberts’ cause of death explored

Although the cause of death was not immediately revealed, Marty reportedly died from cancer. However, it is unknown if he was at the hospital or at home during the time of his death.

Roberts had previously suffered a heart attack in January 2020 when the duo were performing at The Dresden. Elayne then performed solo for the next six weeks. However, there was no music played at the site anymore, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Everything known about Marty Roberts

Born on April 10, 1932 in New York City, Marty met Elayne in 1970 while she was a pianist and singer searching for a drummer for a gig in Alhambra.

The pair tied the knot four months later and began playing together in the Melody Room on the Sunset Strip. They recorded with L.A. jazz personalities such as Jack Sheldon, Red Callender, Med Flory, and others.

he couple’s act made it to Los Feliz, first at Michael’s, and then to The Dresden Room. They put on a show for 40 years, six nights a week, where Roberts was crooning, playing the drums, and standup bass, while his wife played the piano and flute.

They were seen in similar jumpsuits with space-age flair. In an interview with The Times in 2004, Marty said that they are the creatures of the night.

Also Read Article Continues below

The popular personality is survived by his wife Elayne, daughter Hali, and granddaughter Destiny.

Edited by Saman