How did Maxim Slobodian die? Tributes pour in as Ukrainian base jumper passes away

According to multiple reports, professional skydiver Maxim Slobodian aka Maximignite, passed away on Sunday, July 17. Slobodian was reportedly 31 years old at the time of his demise. It has been further reported that the pro skydiver died due to a skydiving accident in Switzerland.

Local media outlets first reported the news of his demise. It was then shared by his followers as well as associates on TikTok and Instagram. The Ukrainian native, who lived in Dubai, had recently traveled to Switzerland to BASE jump.

As per local Swiss media, the incident occurred in Walenstadt in St. Gallen, Switzerland. At the time of publishing, no further official confirmation has been released by Slobodian's representatives or family.

What happened to Maxim Slobodian? Exploring the cause of his death

Swiss German-language newspaper and online news portal Blick reported that Maxim Slobodian passed away on Saturday evening after sustaining injuries from a crash during his BASE jump. The accident reportedly occurred after he proceeded with the jump at the Sputnik launch site, which is also known as Crack Reminder. According to Blick's report, the accident took place after he committed to the jump around 7.00 pm.

As Maxim Slobodian flew near the "Tieregg" area in his wingsuit, the Ukrainian native reportedly crashed after hitting natural obstacles, which are likely to be trees or the terrain reaching high altitudes. The 31-year-old fell down around 300 meters, which caused the majority of his injuries. While Blick's initial report does not include any information regarding his parachute, other local sources have cited a faulty chute as the factor behind his demise.

At the location, a private air-rescue non-profit service, Rega, attempted to save Slobodian. However, their on-site doctor reportedly pronounced the BASE jumper dead on the spot. Fatal injuries sustained from the fall were the apparent cause. However, the exact nature and extent of the said injuries are not yet known.

A relatively small-scale online news portal, Upto Brain, claimed that Slobodian's parachute failed to open as the professional skydiver fell to his death. However, the information has not been confirmed by any official sources. More details surrounding the cause of his demise are expected as St. Gallen's police investigate the incident. However, it remains to be seen if any newfound information will be made public.

Condolences rush in from Maxim Slobodian's friends and associates following his untimely death

After the news of his death hit the web, numerous individuals posted tributes to the late skydiver. These included renowned personalities in the skydiving scene.

A few tributes also recognized Maxim Slobodian's achievements in the world of skydiving. Video producer Ofer Yakov took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about Slobodian. In the post, Yakov mentioned:

"I really wish it wasn't real, and I didn't have to say goodbye to you today, Max. You were always so nice to me and always cared about me, and the last voice massage (sic) you sent me will always remain for proof."

Blogger Diana Gazieva mentioned:

"I hope you didn't suffer and everything happened quickly, it hurts me to think about it all."

According to his Instagram bio, Maxim Slobodian was a Tandem Instructor, pro-BASE jumper, and Accelerated Freefall coach. As a skydiver, he reportedly had over 8,100 jumps. As per some reports, the Ukrainian skydiver had been involved in the activity for over a decade.

