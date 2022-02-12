How did Mr Knightowl die? Tributes pour in as Chicano rapper passes away at 62 

Latin rapper Mr Knightowl has passed away. The musician was 62 at the time of his death. He was reportedly in San Diego when he died. It is believed the singer died of covid complications.

Ramon “Mr Knightowl” Corona was the pioneer of Latin rap from San Diego. He began rapping in 1993 and performed under the pseudonym “Mr Knightowl.” The rapper became famous after his track “Daddy I’m In Love With A Gangster” became the most played song on radio stations.

It has been reported that he inspired Hispanic music lovers to pick up the microphone.

Who is Mr Knightowl?

The Chicano rapper was born in Tijuana, Mexico. He rose to notoriety in America following the release of his music. Although the rapper preferred to sing in English, he has also released several Caló (Chicano) and Spanglish tracks.

The subgenre Chicano rap falls under hip hop music. It often includes aspects of Chicano and Southwest Mexican American culture.

Following his claim to success, the rapper has collaborated with several famous singers, including Eazy-E, Lil Rob, Mr. Criminal, David Salad, Big Syke, Daz Dillinger, Kid Frost, and more.

In 1994, Eazy-E’s Ruthless Records planned to sign the rapper along with other talents, including DJ Mikeski and Mr. Lil One. This came as a counter-punch to Deathrow Records’ Suge Knight and Dr. Dre.

The singer was scheduled to sign with Eazy-E. However, it was cut short due to his death. The singer was also signed with Columbia Records. However, he decided to start his label called Sawed Off Records to have complete artistic freedom.

The rapper also alluded to being the first gangster rapper to ever make a song about love, which became a staple in the West Coast’s gangster rap scene.

A few tributes read:

Jackie🤎 @obnoxiousjacky mr knightowl passed away no way mr knightowl passed away no way😮

Ace_of_Roses @AceofRoses1 🏼 Rest In Peace Mr. Knightowl Rest In Peace Mr. Knightowl🙏🏼

William @vq_william Long live the OG Mr. Knightowl Long live the OG Mr. Knightowl 🙌

Siccmind @40zNchronic RIP Knightowl RIP Knightowl

818_k0k0 @blue_criminalv R.I.P KNIGHTOWL 🕊🥀FLY HIGH GEE ONE OF THE REAL ONES THAT STARTED THIS GEE SH! #mrknightowl R.I.P KNIGHTOWL 🕊🥀FLY HIGH GEE ONE OF THE REAL ONES THAT STARTED THIS GEE SH!#mrknightowl

PhxSix0Two @RighteousPhx I just found out one of my favorite rappers died Rip Knightowl I just found out one of my favorite rappers died Rip Knightowl https://t.co/Bxr9UbM6Pv

Cee Loca @ceeloca1_ 🏼My Heart Aches Rn… RIP To A Legend Mr Knightowl🏼My Heart Aches Rn… RIP To A Legend Mr Knightowl 😔🙏🏼My Heart Aches Rn…

sheyshey @sheygabriella mr.knightowl rlly got some of my fav songs tho that’s so sad mr.knightowl rlly got some of my fav songs tho that’s so sad 😭

lakerfoo🇲🇽 @lakerfooo RIP “Mr Knightowl” San Diego’s own



Chicano Rap Legend RIP “Mr Knightowl” San Diego’s own Chicano Rap Legend https://t.co/OUkR3B0Q7W

His Spotify stated that he had accumulated a total of 84,246 monthly listeners.

Showbizcorner reported that the rapper is estimated to be worth $5 million.

Ramon Corona attended the San Diego High School, Southwestern College, and San Diego State University.

