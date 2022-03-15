How much is Blippi worth? YouTube star Stevin John's net worth explored as he welcomes a baby son with fiancee

YouTube sensation Stevin John, best known as Blippi, has welcomed his first child along with his fiancée Alyssa Ingham. The new mother gave birth to a baby boy on March 9 and they have named him Lochlan David John.

The couple shared the news that they were expecting a baby in October 2021. John mentioned in Instagram posts that he had been joining his fiancée to most ultrasound appointments and had several questions to ask the doctors.

Parents website shared that the YouTuber-actor finished filming in advance to make sure that he was there for the mother to be two weeks ahead of the March 4 due date. The YouTuber has also planned to take at least a month off.

The new parents got engaged in August. The content creator proposed to his fiancée on a beach in Malibu, California.

Blippi’s net worth explored

Stevin John, known for his online persona of Blippi, is known for making educational videos for kids. He has amassed over 15 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Though the exact net worth has not been estimated, Suggest claims it to be $16 million. Forbes reported that he is the eighth highest-earning content creator on the video sharing platform, outrunning moguls like Jeffree Star and David Dobrik.

YouTube plays a massive part in his earnings. Not only does he have his own YouTube channel with a sizeable subscriber count, he also has additional channels that have dubbed videos. He has 20 additional channels which add to his fortune.

Along with YouTube playing a role in his impressive finances, he also has deals with Hulu and Amazon which have allowed him to acquire larger traction.

The YouTuber is not only an actor but a businessman as well. He has an array of merchandise like berets, shoes, pillows, backpacks, toys, and more.

Since becoming a notable figure on YouTube, he has had many live tours of his own. He has traveled across the States to meet fans, which must have added money to the bank.

