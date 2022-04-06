How much is Bobby Rydell worth? Fortune explored as 'Bye Bye Birdie' star and inspiration behind 'Grease' dies at 79

American teen heartthrob Bobby Rydell passed away due to non-COVID-related pneumonia complications on April 5. His spokesperson confirmed the news, who also stated that the star died at Philadelphia’s Jefferson Hospital at the age of 79.

The 1950s teen idol was not only known for his hits like Swinging School and Volare, but he also starred in 1963's film Bye Bye Birdie with actors Ann-Margret and Dick Van Dyke.

In a memorial to his companion, Gerald Joseph "Jerry" Blavat, a fellow Philadelphia native and famed radio personality, described Rydell as someone who "told the best stories, did the best impersonations, and was the nicest guy."

“Out of all the kids [from that era], [Rydell] had the best pipes and was the greatest entertainer."

How much is Bobby Rydell's net worth?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Bobby Rydell's net worth is $10 million.

Rydell, whose birth name is Robert Louis Ridarelli, was born in Philadelphia on April 26, 1942. The death of the American music artist occurred only days before his 80th birthday.

He began playing the drums at the age of six and the following year, he began performing professionally in local nightclubs.

After winning Paul Whiteman's TV Teen Club, Rydell began a three-year stint singing with the show's on-air crew. Additionally, he performed with local bands, including Rocco and the Saints, and Frankie Avalon, a fellow resident of South Philly and friend.

Rydell has reached the Billboard Hot 100 chart 34 times in his 60-year career. In 1960, his single Wild Ones peaked at No. 2 - a year after Rydell signed with Cameo Records.

The song Volare, released in 1961, reached the No 4 spot on the charts.

Also that year, he became New York's youngest headliner at the famous Copacabana nightclub.

Rydell was the teenage pop sensation of the time before British rock arrived in America. His popularity grew to include one of the finest musicals ever created, Grease.

During the film, Bobby Rydell was acknowledged. The name of the high school in the film, Rydell High School, was after him.

Rydell reflected on his legacy in a 2016 interview with Morning Call, stating that he was glad and privileged to accomplish what he loved throughout his life.

“It’s going to be six decades since, my God, 1959, when I had my first hit record. And I’m so happy and blessed that I’m able to do, once again, what I truly love. And it’s been my life, once again, since like seven years old.”

Rydell, in his 2016 biography, Bobby Rydell: Teen Idol on the Rock: A Tale of Second Chances, said that he struggled with alcoholism for a short time after his first wife, Camille Quattrone Ridarelli, passed away of breast cancer in 2003.

In 2012, the musician received liver and kidney transplants due to his alcoholism.

Ridarelli and Rydell have two children together, Jennifer and Robert. Rydell married Linda Hoffman in 2009 after his first wife died.

