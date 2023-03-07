How much did Chris Rock get paid for the Oscars in 2022?

Chris Rock will arguably become infamous in the history of the Oscars for all the wrong reasons. The veteran comedian has hosted the ceremony twice (2005 and 2016), but his third stint in 2022 will forever be etched in collective memory.

For context. Will Smith walked on stage during the live broadcast and slapped Rock in the face as the comedian made a passing joke/comment about Jada Pinkett Smith losing hair due to alopecia. Referring to her bald look, Rock said,

"Jada, can't wait for GI Jane 2."

Will Smith lost his cool and interrupted the broadcast with his stunt. It all seemed staged initially, but it has been overwhelmingly confirmed that it was a spontaneous response. Chris Rock opened up about his feelings on the matter in a new Netflix comedy special titled Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

But audiences often speculate about how much money he made for hosting the tough gig. Though the exact figure is unknown, Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2018, revealed that he was paid $15,000. Chris Rock's earnings should be in the same range.

How much is Chris Rock's net worth?

Rock has been at the pinnacle of the Hollywood comedy scene for a while. Popular for his film, television, and stage work, he has received multiple accolades, including three Grammys, four Primetime Emmys, and a Golden Globe nomination.

Born in Andrews, South Carolina, on February 7, 1965, Rock was born to Rosalie, a teacher, and Julius, a truck driver and newspaper deliveryman. He started his career doing multiple odd jobs. Chris Rock later started his comedy career working as a stand-up comic in 1984 in New York City's Catch a Rising Star, where he got noticed by Eddie Murphy, who went on to mentor him.

Anyhow, during the 2022 Oscars, Rock had already established himself as one of the key figures in Hollywood. He had a net worth of approximately $60 million, according to multiple sources on the internet.

Despite the comedian's posied response to Smith's actions and his composed reaction, Richard Madeley spoke about the events of the 2022 Oscars, referring to Chris Rock as the 'the worst guest he had ever interviewed.' Madeley said:

"He was the most unpleasant, rude, aggressive, unlikeable human being I've ever interviewed on camera, without question,...We edited around all the difficult bits and the interview that went out looked all right but actually his behaviour was awful. In my book, he's the most unpleasant celebrity I've ever had the misfortune to meet.. but I wouldn't have punched him."

Rock admitted to not getting enough money for the gig or the slap. But the comedian effectively hit back at Will Smith and the incident, saying:

"Will Smith practices selective outrage. Outrage because everybody knows what the f**k happened. Everybody that really knows, knows that I have nothing to do with that s**t. I didn’t have any entanglements,"

His remarks also sparked a widespread conversation across the internet. This will perhaps continue to trend for a while now, especially with the Oscars around the corner again.

