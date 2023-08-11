How much is Clarence Thomas worth? Chief Justice salary explored in wake of explosive ProPublica report 

The longest-serving member of the Supreme Court, Clarence Thomas, has recently come under scrutiny for allegedly unethical practices. The Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States has enjoyed many gifts and luxurious trips from his billionaire friends, according to a new ProPublica report.

Celebrity Net Worth shows Clarence's net worth at $1 million and his annual salary accumulates to $220,000. As such, some citizens of America are rallying for the judge's impeachment.

The GOP megadonor paid the private school tuition for a Thomas family member the Supreme Court justice raised "as a son."



And no, Thomas didn't disclose the payments. (THREAD) More revelations on the financial ties between Clarence Thomas and billionaire pal Harlan Crow:The GOP megadonor paid the private school tuition for a Thomas family member the Supreme Court justice raised "as a son."And no, Thomas didn't disclose the payments. (THREAD) pic.twitter.com/8iGOMgVU20

Harlon Crow is one of the alleged benefactors of Supreme Court Judge Clarence Thomas. The real estate mogul financed trips for Thomas and his wife and even help pay for his family member's tuition fees.

According to CNN, the judge had clarified the nature of his friendship in April 2022 with Harlon, saying:

"As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them. "

As the new January-April ProPublica report was released to the public, many citizens pushed for an impeachment of the associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Clarence Thomas, who has been in court since 1991.

Clarence was born on June 23, 1948, in Pinpoint, Georgina. He went to the College of the Holy Cross to major in English literature. Clarence Thomas graduated in 1971 cum laude, and he later entered and graduated from Yale University in the middle ranks of his class in 1974.

After the abortion ban decision of the Supreme Court, many liberals are already surprised by the justice system's process on sensitive cases. Thomas's new potentially unethical practices have raised the suspicions of some citizens.

Victor Shi @Victorshi2020 My question: How on God’s green earth is a Supreme Court Justice who accepts luxury trips from mega GOP donors, fails to submit financial disclosures, & whose wife helped plan January 6th STILL allowed to serve on our nation’s highest court? Insanity. Impeach Clarence Thomas.

Clarence Thomas has a net worth of about $1 million as reported by celebrity net worth. According to USCourts.Gov, his last annual salary for the year 2022 was $274,200.

The salaries are appointed by Congress and may change according to the periodic adjustments made due to inflation and other reasons.

Clarence has also published a book called My Grandfather’s Son: A Memoir, which made him about $1.5 million in book advances, according to Yahoo Finance.

Gifts received by Clarence Thomas

Thomas's multiple decades-long career in the justice system has helped him make long-term friendships with a lot of high society and significant individuals.

Initial reports revealed his ties with Harlon Crow and how the latter helped pay the private school tuition of one of his children and took the judge on many vacations with his family.

There are other instances to note as well where Clarence's financial report has shown undisclosed gifts, according to AS media outlet.

Clarence's other billionaire benefactors include David Sokol, the former Berkshire Hathaway executive, the late H. Wayne Huizenga, who died in 2018 but made his wealth through part ownership of Blockbuster and many other organizations; and Paul “Tony” Novelly, who was a former owner of an oil company.

As shown in the report, the judge enjoyed at least 38 vacations, took 26 private jet flights, eight more flights via helicopters, about 12 VIP passes to sporting events both college and professional, and even other amenities like stays at luxury resorts in Florida and Jamaica.

Robert Reich @RBReich



He must resign or be impeached if SCOTUS is going to retain any credibility. New reporting shows Clarence Thomas secretly took even more gifts from billionaires, as ProPublica revealed today. That's on top of what I highlighted in this video.He must resign or be impeached if SCOTUS is going to retain any credibility. pic.twitter.com/KxzkCFvL8J

According to NPR, the report suggests that Judge Clarence has allegedly broken the law by not disclosing his flight tickets, cruises, and sports ticket information.

Clarence Thomas's team has not given any official statements yet. However, Democrats are hoping to get the conservative judge impeached, according to CNN.