How much are Disney on Ice tickets? Where to buy, presale, dates, and all you need to know

Disney on Ice has announced shows for winter 2022 that will take place in Manchester, Aberdeen, Birmingham, Newcastle, and London. The show will be produced by Dream Big production and feature over 50 fan-favorite Disney characters, including Moana, Aladdin, and those from Frozen.

The Disney characters will perform Disney songs. They will also perform ice skating routines in eye-catching costumes on Dinsey-themed set designs.

Disney characters include Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, stars from Frozen, Moana, Coco, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast. Coco Miguel’s journey will be highlighted through the Land of the Dead to unlock his family’s history, while Moana and Maui bravely restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti.

Frozen fans will get the opportunity to see Anna and Elsa save their kingdom, and the Disney Princesses are set to inspire with stories of strength, determination, and kindness.

Disney on Ice Winter 2022 dates

November 2-6 — Manchester, AO Arena

November 10-13 — Aberdeen, P&J Live

November 30-December 4 — Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

December 7-11 — Newcastle, Utilita Arena Newcastle

December 15-18 — Sheffield, Utilita Arena Sheffield

December 22-21 — London, The O2

Steven Armstrong, regional vice-president of Feld Entertainment, producers of Disney On Ice, told a news outlet:

“Dream Big captures the magic of Disney’s immortal tales through cutting-edge figure-skating, glamorous costumes, and stunning set designs. Innovative lighting and thrilling special effects transport audiences to a world of imagination, where heroes of every kind seek to fulfill their dreams.”

Disney On Ice 2022 tickets

The Disney On Ice 2022 tickets will be available on Disney on Ice’s official website or Ticketmaster. The general admission tickets go on sale on May 13, and the presale will start on May 6.

Attendees who wish to grab their tickets early can sign up for alerts to become preferred customers and get exclusive access to presale tickets. Prices for the shows are yet to be revealed.

More about the show

The show was originally Walt Disney’s World on Ice and dated back to 1979. It was initially produced by Feld Entertainment’s Ice Follies And Holiday on Ice, Inc., in an agreement with The Walt Disney Company.

They comprise figure skaters portraying the roles of Disney characters in performances derived from various Disney films. Soon after Mattel’s Irvin & Kenneth Feld Productions purchased Ice Follies and Holiday on Ice in 1979, the company approached Disney about doing a Disney-related show on ice.

