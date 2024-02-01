How much does Drew Carey make on The Price is Right? Fortune explored amid recent suicide revelation

Thе Pricе Is Right star Drew Carey rеcеntly appеarеd on Who's Talking to Chris Wallacе, whеrе hе addrеssеd his suicidе attеmpts in thе past, alongsidе his mеntal hеalth issuеs. Carеy еarns around $12.5 million еvеry yеar as host of Thе Pricе Is Right, as rеportеd by CеlеbrityNеtWorth.

The Aristocrats star described the suicide attempts as "calls for help." He said he was once 18 years old and at another time, 20 years old, when he attempted suicide and wanted to know who would miss him more:

He added:

"A lot of times I think to myself, like if I die, I'm just gonna have my body cremated. No funeral and anything associated with, like, all my mementos and stuff. You can just burn them and give them away. Like, who cares?"

Drew Carey further stated that his mental health has witnessed a lot of improvement after he went to the boot camp for the Marines. He revealed he is still struggling with depression, but added:

"But it's not as bad. I mean, just because you're a celebrity and you have money doesn't mean bad things don't happen to you or you don't have bad days. Everybody's a person."

Drew Carey began his career in television by appearing in commercials

Drew Carey has been active on television for many years, and his hosting skills have also been praised by audiences. He has also participated in various reality shows that have contributed to making him a popular face among the public.

Carey accumulated around $45 million in 1998 from his work on television and his net worth is estimated to be $165 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth. Starting from 1995, he served as the co-creator, executive producer, and writer of The Drew Carey Show.

He was initially paid $750,000 when he first joined The Drew Carey Show. However, it is his appearances on The Price Is Right that helped in expanding his fanbase.

Carey initially worked in various commercials and collaborated with A&W Food Services of Canada for around two years. Disney's Hollywood Studios later launched an attraction dedicated to Carey, titled Sounds Dangerous! He has been an investor in the Seattle Sounders F.C. Major League Soccer team.

Drew Carey has additionally earned from his acting career and appeared in five films, including the science fiction comedy Robots, where he voiced Crank. He has made cameo appearances in films such as The Big Tease and Jack and Jill.

The 46-year-old played the role of Drew Clark in the sitcom, The Good Life. He participated in reality shows like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Dancing with the Stars. He also portrayed minor roles in several TV shows, including The Simpsons and Community.

What else did Drew Carey say?

Drew Carey appeared on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace last week, where he said that he gets mad when contestants use weird methods to win the game on The Price Is Right. He referred to Plinko, where a contestant spreads a few chips on top of the game board.

Carey explained how contestants can win $10,000 via Plinko and added:

"Hardly anybody gets a 10,000, because they drop it like it, so you have to drop it like right under the N. If you're ever on 'The Price Is Right', drop it right under the 'N', not too high, just like right above the slot and just let it go. Don’t throw it, don’t spin it. Just drop it and that’ll give you the best odds of hitting the $10,000 spot."

Drew Carey advised the contestants to spin instead of throwing to increase the chances of winning $10,000. He additionally stated that the target won't be easy to acquire every time.