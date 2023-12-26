How much was Henry Sandon's net worth in 2023? Antiques Roadshow expert's career earnings explored after his death at 95

Television personality and author Henry Sandon passed away on December 25, 2023, at the age of 95. Sandon's death was confirmed by his son John, who revealed that he was at a care home in Malvern, Worcestershire, and the cause of death was not disclosed, as per The Guardian.

John recalled his father's successful career in a statement shared with the BBC and described him as a "giant in the world of antiques." He further stated:

"To the millions who tuned in every Sunday evening to watch The Antiques Roadshow, Henry was like a favorite uncle, whose enthusiasm for even the humblest piece of chipped china was infectious."

Henry Sandon was praised over the years for his knowledge of antiques, and it was his appearances on the BBC series Antiques Roadshow that made him popular among the public. His net worth was $5 million, as reported by the Net Worth Post.

There was a lineup of tributes on social media platforms after Sandon's demise. The Museum of Royal Worcester posted two pictures of Sandon and wrote:

"Our curator and then patron of the Museum for many years, he was a much-loved expert who shared his knowledge and infectious enthusiasm for pots and Worcester in person, through his books and tv. He will be sorely missed but always remembered here through the collections he cared for, added to, researched, and shared."

Henry Sandon is survived by his three sons, David, Peter, and John, along with three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Henry Sandon earned from his work on television and as an author

As mentioned earlier, Henry Sandon was popular for his knowledge related to pottery and porcelain of different periods. He shared this knowledge while appearing on Antiques Roadshow and wrote several books based on it. According to the Net Worth Post, his net worth was estimated to be around $5 million.

The Big Red Book stated that Henry started his career as an insurance clerk, and he also joined the St. Paul's Cathedral Choir as a singer after developing an interest in singing. He was chosen as a bassist in the choir of Worchester Cathedral in 1953, and he soon started taking an interest in pottery.

He served at the Dyson Perrins Museum as a curator for around 15 years since 1967, and this is the same place where he started creating his work. The BBC reported that his work was auctioned in January this year, and he addressed the reason for the same in an interview.

"Now that I am older than most of the ceramics in my collection, I am no longer able to pick up and hold and cherish every one of the hundreds of pieces I have lived with all around me."

Starting in 1979, Henry began appearing on Antiques Roadshow, which aired on the BBC. The show has aired around 866 episodes in 46 series so far.

Henry Sandon's wife, Barbara Starkey, also shared a common interest in ceramics, as per the Worcester News. Barbara and Henry tied the knot in 1956, and Barbara passed away in February 2013 following an accident at their residence in Worcester.