Who is Max Cantor? Cookbook author Alison Roman gets married a month after engagement

Food writer Alison Roman recently tied the knot with Max Cantor. The news comes a month after the duo got engaged. Max is a producer and director of various commercials, films, and TV shows. He is also the director and founder of Block Party Films.

Alison shared an Instagram post two days ago where she included a photo of her and Cantor. She mentioned the date September 9 on top of the picture. She also wrote the following words below the photo – "Save the date!" The caption stated:

"To anyone thinking of sliding into the DMs, do it! You could end up getting married (not to me, I'm now married)."

Alison shared a lineup of pictures and videos on her Instagram Story. It featured all the moments of her marriage, including the food items served at the wedding ceremony and the selfies her friends clicked with her. A video shared on her Instagram Story shows Alison dancing with a drink in her hand.

Further details about Alison and Max's wedding ceremony are yet to be revealed by the duo.

Alison Roman and Max Cantor got engaged in July 2023

Alison Roman got engaged to Max Cantor last month and the news was confirmed by People. Roman also shared an Instagram post at the time featuring pictures of different food items from her trip to Maine. Fresh berries were also spotted in a few of them and she was also showing off her engagement ring in another picture.

Alison started by describing berries as "a miracle, a luxury, a true crown jewel of nature." Roman told everyone to preserve the berries and make pancakes by using them. It further stated:

"Eat them with runny yogurt in the morning barely whipped cream in the evening and on their own all day long until you feel just a little sick and think "can too many berries make you sick?". Berries, take all my money, you're worth it!"

According to Cantor's official website, he is a producer and director of different commercials, films, and TV shows. He has been the founder and director of Block Party Films. Before the establishment of Block Party, he also created the travel series titled 36 Hours for The New York Times.

Various companies like NPR, NBC Universal, Amazon, Google, and Adidas have been the clients of Max in his successful career. Cantor is active on Instagram with more than 2,000 followers. His posts mostly include pictures that he has captured in different situations, featuring anonymous individuals.

Detailed information about Max's educational background, career, and personal life has not been disclosed anywhere.

Alison Roman's latest book was released this year

Alison Roman's latest book titled Sweet Enough was released in March 2023. Desserts were the main theme of the book. Although she planned to bring a cooking show on CNN+ in January 2022, the show was postponed after CNN canceled most of their original shows. While speaking to People at the time, she said:

"We are trying to find a new home for that show. All of TV is crazy right now. So, it's not personal, it's just the way the business is going."

Alison Roman has previously worked as a food columnist at The New York Times. She quit in December 2020 and has shared various cooking videos through her Instagram page and YouTube channel.