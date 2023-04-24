What is Jeff Shell's net worth? All about former NBC Universal CEO entangled in affair allegations

Jeff Shell left his role as the CEO of NBCUniversal after admitting to being in an “inappropriate relationship” with a woman in the company. Comcast Corp, NBC's parent company, also confirmed the news but is yet to reveal who the new CEO of the company will be. A complaint was filed against Shell by a CNBC news anchor and international correspondent, with whom he said he had an “inappropriate relationship."

According to Suzzane McKie, the attorney representing the CNBC anchor, an investigation based on the s*xual harassment allegations against Jeff Shell has been launched. McKie also stated that the identity of her client, the anchor, was revealed, which was a violation of the latter's privacy.

Jeff Shell has been the CEO of NBCUniversal since 2019. The 57-year-old was fired from his position. The 57-year-old had also served as president of FOX Cable Network Group back in 2001.

While Jeff Shell's exact net worth isn't known, it is reported that he earned $21.6 million when he worked at NBCUniversal. He has left the company and his position as CEO. Shell left the company after an investigation began following a complaint by Hadley Gamble.

In a statement, Shell said:

“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret."

He added that he was sorry for letting down his colleagues at Comcast and NBCUniversal. Shell noted that they were the "most talented people in the business," stating that working with them for 19 years was a "privilege."

Comcast mentioned that they hired a counsel to look into the complaint filed by Gamble. CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble revealed on Monday, April 24, 2023, that she was the woman who had filed the case against Jeff Shell.

According to Gamble's attorney, McKie said that the investigation into Shell began after Hadley filed a complaint about s*xual harassment and s*x discrimination. She noted that under the circumstances, it was disappointing that Hadley's name was released, which McKie reiterated was a violation of the former's privacy.

Until a new CEO is found, executives are expected to report to Comcast President Mike Cavanagh

As mentioned earlier, Comcast is yet to find a CEO to replace Jeff. They said that until they find the CEO, senior executives of NBCUniversal will report to Mike Cavanagh, the president of Comcast.

He said that they have built the company on a "culture of integrity," and that nothing was more important than how people treated each other. He added that when the company's principles and policies are violated, they will move quickly to take action as they did in Shell's case.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and Cavanagh noted that since Shell had violated the principles and policies of the company, they had to fire him.

Jeff Shell's decision to leave has reportedly been a mutual one after his acceptance of the relationship. As mentioned earlier, an investigation into the case is underway.

