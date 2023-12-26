Kamar de los Reyes net worth: Fortune explored as TV star dies aged 56

Kamar de los Reyes, who appeared on shows like Sleepy Hollow and All American, recently passed away on December 24, 2023, at the age of 56. Kamar's family spokesperson revealed that he was suffering from cancer for some time which led to his demise, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Kamar was a part of multiple films and TV projects throughout his career and was praised for his performances in films like Salt and The Cell. Kamar's flawless work as an actor helped him to accumulate a lot of wealth, and his net worth was $3 million.

Expand Tweet

Before his death, the actor was working on two shows that include Daredevil: Born Again and Washington Black, as revealed to Variety by his wife's publicist. The shows would mark his final appearance as an actor.

Kamar de los Reyes' survivors include his wife Sherri Saum, sons Caylen, Michael, and John, brothers Daniel and Walfredo Jr., sisters Lily and Idle, mother Matilde, and father Walfredo.

Kamar de los Reyes earned a lot from his appearances in various films and TV shows

Kamar de los Reyes was active as an actor since the 80s and his screen presence and characters were popular among the public. His filmography includes several famous TV shows, and all of these contributed to his earnings. Kamar's net worth was estimated to be around $3 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Kamar spent his childhood in Las Vegas and his father Walfredo de los Reyes was a musician, as per The Hollywood Reporter. In the early stages of his career, Kamar worked in some plays on stage like Blade to the Heat and The Tempest.

He portrayed himself in the film Salsa, released in 1988, and he continued to appear in more films over the next few years. He was then cast as Ray Ariaz in 65 episodes of the Syndication drama series Valley of the Dolls and was featured in a few episodes of the medical drama series, ER.

Kamar de los Reyes was also seen as Jobe in 13 episodes of the Fox supernatural drama series, Sleepy Hollow. He portrayed Ryan Caradine in the ABC crime drama The Rookie and Coach Montes in the sports drama All American.

Apart from regular TV series, he appeared in some reality and award shows like Daytime Emmy Awards, Quill Awards, and Wheel of Fortune.

He also played minor roles in shows like Swift Justice, Total Recall 2070, Undefeated, Law & Order, CSI: Miami, The Mentalist, and Read Between the Lines.

He was additionally popular for giving his voice to Raul Menendez in three video games of the Call of Duty franchise.

Kamar was known for his appearance as a Secret Service Agent in the 2010 action thriller film, Salt. Featuring Angelina Jolie in the lead role, Salt was successful at the box office and received decent feedback.

He also appeared in two short films that include Daedalus Is Dead and First Strike Butcher Knife.

Kamar appeared in many other films like Lethal Ninja, Fatherhood, In Search of a Dream, One Life to Live's: Daytime's Greatest Weddings, and more.