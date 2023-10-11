How much is Holly Willoughby worth? Fortune explored as presenter leaves This Morning show post alleged kidnapping plot

Holly Willoughby recently announced her exit from This Morning after working as the show's co-presenter since 2009. This comes a few days after a man was arrested for reportedly planning her kidnapping and murder, as per Variety.

Holly shared the news of her exit through Instagram with a brief statement and wrote:

"I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together."

Willoughby thanked ITV for its support and the guests who appeared on the show. She even thanked her viewers as she continued:

"Richard and Judy said 'we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'. It's been an honour to just be part of it's story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family."

Holly Willoughby's net worth stands at approximately $12.3 million

Holly Willoughby has presented numerous TV shows over the years. Her successful career has contributed to her net worth, which currently stands at £10 million (approximately $12.3 million), as revealed by Evening Standard.

Holly began her career as a presenter of shows including X-perimental and CBBC at the Fame Academy. She gained recognition as a co-presenter of Dancing on Ice in 2006. She appeared on numerous other shows as a presenter as well and a majority of them premiered on ITV.

She also became popular for her appearance in the comedy game, Celebrity Juice. She began hosting This Morning in 2009 with Phillip Schofield and reportedly earned £730,000 from the show. The title is one of the longest-running TV shows and has aired for around 35 years.

Holly Willoughby has also hosted other shows including The Voice UK, Surprise Surprise, and Play to the Whistle. She was a guest judge in the first season of The Masked Dancer as well.

Apart from TV shows, she has also made a cameo appearance in the comedy film, Keith Lemon: The Film, which released in 2012.

Man arrested for reportedly planning the kidnapping and murder of Holly Willoughby

According to Sky News, a man named Gavin Plumb was arrested on October 4, 2023, on charges of reportedly planning the kidnapping and murder of Holly Willoughby. The arrest took place after police officers allegedly discovered messages in which Plumb planned to kidnap Holly and cause harm to her. His phone and digital devices have been seized by the authorities.

The Sun reported that Holly pulled out of This Morning the following day and her house was under full security.

On October 6, 2023, Plumb was remanded in custody after being taken to court.

Gavin Plumb is currently a security guard at the Pinnacles Shopping Centre, as revealed by The Sun. He was previously employed at Pizza Hut and McDonald's.