How much do Lovejoy tickets cost? Where to buy, dates, venues, and all you need to know

The popular Indie rock band Lovejoy announced their Across The Pond Tour in 2023. The dates for the US leg of their tour have been released, leaving fans excited. According to their website, they will perform in Nashville on the first day of the Lovejoy Across The Pond Tour 2023.
The band will commence the tour on May 4 and the last show will take place on June 10, 2023, in New York. Furthermore, the sale of the tickets will begin on February 9, 2023, and the general tickets can be purchased from February 10, 2023, at 1 am local time. The same can also be booked via various platforms including Ticketmaster, Seatgeek, and Stubhub.
Lovejoy 2023 tour ticket prices range from $20 to $28
The price of each ticket will vary from $20 to $28, based on the type and location. Typically, the average cost of the ticket remains $25. The band has also informed fans on Twitter that they can sign up to join a mailing list, to receive access to “exclusive pre-sale” tickets.
Individuals should sign up by 3 am ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023, to get presale access for the tickets. The same will be useful for fans who wish to receive an email with the code for the ticket, along with the link, before the official sale commences.
Furthermore, the website has also cautioned fans by stating:
“Please note, due to high demand tickets are extremely limited.”
Here is a list of all the dates and venues for Lovejoy’s Across The Pond Tour in the summer of 2023:
- May 4 – The Basement East – Nashville, Tennessee
- May 5 – Shaky Knees Music Festival – Atlanta, Georgia
- May 8 – Granada Theater – Dallas, Texas
- May 9 – Scoot Inn – Austin, Texas
- May 12 – The Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, Arizona
- May 13 – Music Box – San Diego, California
- May 16 – The Novo – Los Angeles, California
- May 17 – Bimbo’s 365 Club
- May 19 – Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, Oregon
- May 20 – Neumos – Seattle, Washington
- May 23 – The Grand At The Complex – Salt Lake City, Utah
- May 26 – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
- May 27 – The Back Room – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- May 28 – El Club – Detroit, Michigan
- May 30 – The Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, Ontario
- June 2 – Royale – Boston, Massachusetts
- June 3 – The TLA – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- June 6 – The Howard – Washington, DC
- June 10 – Governors ball Festival – New York
Lovejoy is yet to release more details about the tour. The band became popular amongst the youth with its debut on May 10, 2021, with its EP Are You Alright? Their hit songs also include Model Buses, Oh Yeah, You Gonna Cry?, Taunt, The Fall, and more. Fans are gaga over the band members Will Gold, Joe Goldsmith, Ash Kabosu, and Mark Boardman, and can't wait to see them in action during their upcoming tour.