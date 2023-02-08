How much do Lovejoy tickets cost? Where to buy, dates, venues, and all you need to know

The popular Indie rock band Lovejoy announced their Across The Pond Tour in 2023. The dates for the US leg of their tour have been released, leaving fans excited. According to their website, they will perform in Nashville on the first day of the Lovejoy Across The Pond Tour 2023.

The band will commence the tour on May 4 and the last show will take place on June 10, 2023, in New York. Furthermore, the sale of the tickets will begin on February 9, 2023, and the general tickets can be purchased from February 10, 2023, at 1 am local time. The same can also be booked via various platforms including Ticketmaster, Seatgeek, and Stubhub.

Lovejoy 2023 tour ticket prices range from $20 to $28

Lovejoy

May-June 2023



Pre-sale Tickets

Thurs 9th Feb (10am local)

General Tickets 🎟️

Fri 10th Feb (10am local)



The price of each ticket will vary from $20 to $28, based on the type and location. Typically, the average cost of the ticket remains $25. The band has also informed fans on Twitter that they can sign up to join a mailing list, to receive access to “exclusive pre-sale” tickets.

Individuals should sign up by 3 am ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023, to get presale access for the tickets. The same will be useful for fans who wish to receive an email with the code for the ticket, along with the link, before the official sale commences.

Furthermore, the website has also cautioned fans by stating:

“Please note, due to high demand tickets are extremely limited.”

if you need info for Lovejoy's USA tour hi o/ i did a very me thing and made a sheet with all the tour info i can find (as of now) ! enjoy

(ticket presale Thurs 10am local, General sale Fri 10am local) if you need info for Lovejoy's USA tour hi o/ i did a very me thing and made a sheet with all the tour info i can find (as of now) ! enjoy(ticket presale Thurs 10am local, General sale Fri 10am local) https://t.co/SOeMholxny

Here is a list of all the dates and venues for Lovejoy’s Across The Pond Tour in the summer of 2023:

May 4 – The Basement East – Nashville, Tennessee

May 5 – Shaky Knees Music Festival – Atlanta, Georgia

May 8 – Granada Theater – Dallas, Texas

May 9 – Scoot Inn – Austin, Texas

May 12 – The Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, Arizona

May 13 – Music Box – San Diego, California

May 16 – The Novo – Los Angeles, California

May 17 – Bimbo’s 365 Club

May 19 – Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, Oregon

May 20 – Neumos – Seattle, Washington

May 23 – The Grand At The Complex – Salt Lake City, Utah

May 26 – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

May 27 – The Back Room – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

May 28 – El Club – Detroit, Michigan

May 30 – The Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, Ontario

June 2 – Royale – Boston, Massachusetts

June 3 – The TLA – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

June 6 – The Howard – Washington, DC

June 10 – Governors ball Festival – New York

Gothic Theatre @gothictheatre hopping across the pond for their 2023 tour! don't miss the british indie-rockers rocky mountain stop on may 24



🎟️ on sale fri at 10 it's a bird, it's a plane, it's lovejoyhopping across the pond for their 2023 tour!don't miss the british indie-rockers rocky mountain stop on may 24🎟️ on sale fri at 10 it's a bird, it's a plane, it's lovejoy ✈️ hopping across the pond for their 2023 tour! 📍🌎 don't miss the british indie-rockers rocky mountain stop on may 24🎟️ on sale fri at 10 https://t.co/idRLNZ0V19

Lovejoy is yet to release more details about the tour. The band became popular amongst the youth with its debut on May 10, 2021, with its EP Are You Alright? Their hit songs also include Model Buses, Oh Yeah, You Gonna Cry?, Taunt, The Fall, and more. Fans are gaga over the band members Will Gold, Joe Goldsmith, Ash Kabosu, and Mark Boardman, and can't wait to see them in action during their upcoming tour.

